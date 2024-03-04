White Hills triumph in division two midweek bowls grand final

White Hills has taken out the division two Bendigo Midweek Bowls grand final over Castlemaine by 11 shots.
The 59-48 victory was led by two rinks, with Jim Brennan producing a vital display against the division's best skipper, Peter Brain.
Brennan won comfortably over Brain in the critical matchup 22-14.
Robert Jardine was also in fine form on the big day, defeating Maureen Fletcher 18-13.
Castlemaine's Pamela Hunter tried hard and won her clash with Carmel Jansen 21-19.
Elsewhere, it was a thriller between South Bendigo and North Bendigo in the division four decider.
After losing only one game all season, and having beaten North Bendigo by 26 shots in the semi-final, the Diggers were defeated in a huge upset 60-56.
Sharon Bryan was superb for North Bendigo, winning 27-17 against John Hayes.
The division one midweek bowls grand final will be held on Friday as the start of a three-day extravaganza of Bendigo bowls that includes weekend pennant grand finals on Saturday and the Premier League decider on Sunday.
DIVISION 2:
White Hills 59 def Castlemaine 48
Carmel Jansen 19 It Pamela Hunter 21, Jim Brennan 22 def Peter Brain 14, Robert Jardine 18 def Maureen Fletcher 13
DIVISION 3:
Marong 64 def White Hills 58
Brian Girvan 25 def Frank Gargiulo 20, Neville Ryan 18 It Des Fiedler 21, Nancy Tate 21 def Harold Walklate 17
DIVISION 4:
South Bendigo 56 It North Bendigo 60
Leo Doolan 16 It John Emerson 18, Ted Gretgrix 23 def Amanda Hall 15, John Hayes 17 It Sharon Bryan 27
DIVISION 5:
Bendigo 52 def Bendigo East 37
Peter McMaster-Smith 21 def John Knott 20, Barbara Bell 31 def William Schmidt 17
DIVISION 6:
Marong vs Woodbury (scores TBC)
