McCaig completes hat-trick of gold medals at Track Championships

Bendigo's Alessia McCaig completed a hat-trick of golds at the Cycling Australia National Track Championships on Sunday.
After defending her elite women's Keirin title on Friday night and winning the elite women's Sprint on Saturday, McCaig defended her other crown in the elite women's Time Trial.
2024 is now McCaig's most successful National Track Championships in her career so far.
McCaig won the Time Trial with a time of 34.358sec ahead of Western Australian Kristine Perkins, 0.300sec behind, and Tomasin Clark from New South Wales, 0.707sec in arrears.
"I executed all the processes I needed to, and no race is ever perfect, but there's not too many tactics in a Time Trial - it's just go as fast as you can go," McCaig told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I didn't have much expectation on myself as I just wanted to execute the goals I set and put down a time I was happy with, so to win is just an incredible bonus."
McCaig played it coy through the qualifying rounds, finishing with the fourth best time, 0.839sec behind Perkins.
"I was taking it a bit easy in the last heat of qualifying to gauge how everyone else was riding," she said.
"I kept a lid on it and saved as much energy as possible, which allowed me to make a few changes before the final and obviously go as hard as I could then."
Time Trials were not a significant focus for McCaig heading into the National Track Championships, with most of her efforts centred around the Team Sprint discipline.
Fortunately for McCaig, this still helped her defend her title.
"We haven't had much focus on any events other than the team sprint because of the Adelaide Nations Cup at the start of February and Oceania Championships a few weeks ago," she said.
"But in saying that, the team sprint translates best into the Time Trial from a pure acceleration from a standing start point of view."
After a big couple of months of racing, McCaig will compete in the Bendigo Madison Carnival this weekend before taking a well-earned break.
When she returns to training, McCaig said her performance over the past couple of days will give her confidence to continue her excellent run of form.
"It was the confidence boost I needed," she said.
"We didn't have a lot of racing towards the end of last year, and I was just in heavy training mode, which can be a hard place to find confidence in.
"But to go into racing and come out on top, I'll take this feeling with me to the next phase of training and hopefully selection for the World Championships at the end of the year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.