'We all need to walk side by side': Month of Harmony celebrations begin

A month of multicultural festivities has kicked off with dancing and a smoking ceremony - and an acknowledgment that we still have far to go.
Dja Dja Warrung elder Jason Kerr marked the start of Harmony Month, on Monday, March 4 with a smoking ceremony.
"A marathon starts with a single step," said Uncle Jason.
"We've all made that step here to be here today on Djaara country. So we all need to walk side by side together. Not in front, not behind, but beside us for the future generation, for us all," he said.
Harmony Month will celebrate the city's cultural diversity with a host of activities including a Festival of Friendships at the Dahlia and Arts Festival, a Bendigo Latin Festival, a Holi Festival of Colours and the Intercultural Hub at Bendigo Easter Fair.
There are also plans for multicultural storytime sessions, a local sacred sites tour, community lunch, stories, poetry and readings.
Taera O'Brien is one of Bendigo's eleven Intercultural Ambassadors sharing their culture with the wider community.
She became an Australian citizen on Wednesday, 28 February after leaving her home country Malaysia a decade ago in search of "fundamental human rights, freedom of expression and most importantly, gender equality".
She said she could now live a life which aligned with her values of justice, freedom and equality, but warned that the city should not become complacent.
"Despite our beautiful multicultural landscape and protection afforded by laws, racism still persists in our community," Ms O'Brien said.
"We must confront this reality with honesty and commitment, acknowledging that there's still much work to be done."
Ms O'Brien's arrival in Australia was met with many of the struggles faced by recent immigrants, including difficulty in finding employment because of her foreign name.
Although she praised Bendigo for accepting her as a migrant, it was only part of what she needed to feel a sense of belonging - the other was her own ability to contribute to the community.
"The sense of belonging is also a sense of purpose." she said.
"So getting work here, being able to contribute to the community was the other aspect that made me feel that I belong to Australia."
Bendigo Deputy Mayor, Matthew Evans, praised the work done by the community so far, referencing Bendigo's accreditation as a Welcoming City.
"We have come a long way to get to this point. A lot has happened. A lot of work's been put in, a lot of sacrifices that have been made - not just in the immediate past but over history - to get to this point."
Nevertheless, he took up Uncle Jason's metaphor in acknowledging the work still to be done.
"We are still on that walk for greater harmony and to promote multiculturalism in our community," Cr Evans said.
For more information, click here.
