National meat industry awards put Bendigo butchers 'on the map'

The team at local butcher Meat Matters have been named among the best in the country at the Australian Meat Industry Council's national Sausage King competition.
The mouth-watering win for Mal and Cheryl Johnstone's award-winning business came after a battle against butchers from all states.
The team claimed two awards, second place in the gourmet burger category for their brisket, jalapeno and cheeseburger, and third place in the poultry sausage category for their chicken and leak sausages.
Fellow Bendigo business Strath Hill Butcher claimed a second place trophy in the beef burger category for their brisket burger.
Regional Victoria was well-represented across the board with Pyrnees Premium Cuts coming second in the gourmet sausage category for their Worcestershire and cracked pepper sausage.
The awards were hosted at the Twin Waters Novotel Resort on the Sunshine Coast last month and winners came from every state.
Meat Matters' Jo Moore said it was a fantastic result for local businesses in Bendigo.
"Our region has most definitely the strongest butcher shops ... it was a great thrill for us all to share this amazing achievement for all the hard work that goes into running a small business," she said.
