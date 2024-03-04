Country cup dream comes true for Morrissey's mare

WHEN it comes to trotters, they don't come much tougher than Wish Upona Dream.
The Bec Morrissey-trained mare showed all of her fighting qualities when she claimed the $12,000 Boort Trotters Cup (2612m) with a bold all-the-way win on Sunday.
It was the daughter of Wishing Stone and Canadian Dream's first country cup triumph.
Brilliantly driven by Michael Bellman, Wish Upona Dream was slick to begin from the front row and quickly found the front, giving her eight rivals plenty to chase throughout a highly-anticipated cups battle.
Despite a fierce challenge in the home straight from the $3.30 favourite Berriesandcherries, who was looking to go one better than her second placing the previous weekend in the Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed for Speed Silver Series Final at Melton, Wish Upona Dream ($4.80) was able to dig deep when it counted for a thrilling win by a neck, with Tripod 10m back in third.
It made it a one-two finish for the mares.
A rapt Morrissey praised her mare's toughness, but at the same time admitted to more than a few anxious moments late in the race.
"When Michael was urging her along at about the 400m mark, I was thinking 'I hope she hangs on', because they had been running a pretty even sort of tempo," she said.
"Because the track is quite tight at Boort, it looked like they were absolutely flying. It's a bit of an illusion.
"She did a great job. The quick getaway is the key because once she gets in front, she can run her own race and she is pretty hard to beat.
"Berriesandcherries I knew was going to be our main danger, especially when Donna Castles got into the one-one. I was thinking she might just storm down the outside, which she did, but our little girl just held her off.
"Berriesandcherries has been absolutely flying, running some really top races and in some really nice races too against metro class horses.
"A lot of these (Boort Cup) horses were metro horses, so she's done a great job to hold her off.
"She just doesn't know how to give up - she gives everything. She's a little ripper.
"It's great knowing you have a horse that is going to go out and give everything.
"There's not a lot of horses that have that consistent attitude."
Morrissey, who trains from her 20-acre property at Longlea, which includes a small 650m training track, felt her set-up gave Wish Upona Dream a bit of an advantage heading to Boort.
"It (her track) is quite tiny - very tight bends - so I thought a track like Boort would suit her," she said.`
"She won at Echuca in track record time last year and handled that very well, albeit not as tight as Boort.
"I was going to take her to the Ararat Cup (last) Friday night, but she just doesn't handle the final bend there and I don't know why, so I opted for Boort instead.
"I made the right choice, when normally I don't."
Morrissey is continuing to do maintenance work on her track, which was severely damaged in floods late last year.
The win was one of the biggest of Wish Upona Dream's career, save for her Group 2 victory in the Lunar Lass 3YO Trotters Classic at Melton in February 2022.
A first country cup success had been building following a string of sound performances over the past four months.
"She's finished top five in all the country cups she has run in," Morrissey said.
"She ran in a couple at the end of last year and has actually run in two Gunbower Cups in that time.
"She was fifth in the Echuca and Maryborough Cups, so she has done well."
Sunday's win looks likely to earn Wish Upona Dream a crack at the Charlton Trotters Cup on Sunday, March 17 and a rise to metro class racing.
"It's another step up having won that cup, so she is going to have to take on the metro class horses at some point," Morrissey said.
"I've been trying to place her as best I can to this point, keeping her away for those metro horses, but she's got to take them on now.
"She has no choice now - there is no hiding. We'll see how she steps up against them.
"The cups will be her go. They're standing starts and over long distances, so being such a tough little mare, they really suit her."
Wish Upona Dream boosted her career record to nine wins and 15 placings for prize earnings of $81,505.
