Man who caused High Street crash only driving 'a couple of weeks'

The man who caused a three-car crash in Bendigo in October 2023 has admitted in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court that he was only driving in Australia "for a week or two" before the accident.
Hamza Ali Khan, 22, pleaded guilty to failing to stop and give way at a stop sign before he pulled out into traffic from Lily Street onto High Street.
The court heard Khan was driving a Toyota hatchback along Lily Street towards the major Bendigo thoroughfare.
Khan tried to turn right onto High Street but collided with a woman driving a Nissan who then in turn crashed into a third car, a black Ford Territory.
The crash resulted in Khan's hatchback rolling on its side and blocking traffic on High Street.
All vehicles were towed from the scene and no one was seriously injured.
Khan, who now lives in NSW, was living in Bendigo at the time while studying at La Trobe University at the time of the crash.
The court heard Khan had been driving since October 2021 in his native Pakistan but had only been driving for a short period in Australia.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh told Khan he was "lucky nobody was hurt" because of his actions behind the wheel.
The man was fined $300 for the offence.
