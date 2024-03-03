BDCA junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

A dominant batting performance from Strathdale-Maristians has seen it snare the final top-four spot in the BDCA under-16s competition.
Led by a brilliant attacking knock from Thomas Seipolt (74 off 53), the Suns chased down Flat's total of 125 with ease.
Seipolt hit ten boundaries and a trio of sixes as the Suns posted 8-243 from 55 overs.
Opener Mitchell Clark retired not out on 35 after facing 71 deliveries, while Paddy Carmody (30) and Mitchell McCann (26) both finished unbeaten.
The Suns also have their semi-final opponents, Eaglehawk, to thank after they defeated Maiden Gully Marist, who the Suns jumped.
Hawks skipper Kai O'Hehir top scored with 57 while Zaxton Shelton (40) and Charlie Hillard (28 not out) ticked the strike over throughout their sides chase of 189, which they passed seven down.
Tynan Kellett was the Lion's best, taking 2-29 off 8.0 after making 43 on day one last week.
In the under-14A division, half-centuries from Strathdale-Maristians Orange batters Ryder Comer and captain Elliot Ryan saw their side defeat Bendigo United by 18 runs.
Comer made 57 not out from 43 deliveries, while Ryan hit 52 unbeaten from 44 balls, with the pair smacking 18 boundaries and two sixes between them.
Strathfieldsaye's Tyson Sherwell was just as devastating in his sides clash against Maiden Gully Marist.
Sherwell belted 51 from 32 balls as the Jets won by two wickets.
Finals began in the under-12 age group with Maiden Gully Marist and Eaglehawk through to the decider in the A-division.
Rrig Sharma was excellent with the ball for the Lions in their semi-final triumph over the Suns, taking 3-8 off 3.0.
In the B-division, Jacob McKenzie led Golden Square to a grand final date with Sandhurst after taking 2-2 off 2.0 and making 26 retired not out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.