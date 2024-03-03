Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

BDCA junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated March 4 2024 - 10:02am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully Marist bowler Tarkyn Ralphs celebrates taking a wicket with teammates on the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
Maiden Gully Marist bowler Tarkyn Ralphs celebrates taking a wicket with teammates on the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe

A dominant batting performance from Strathdale-Maristians has seen it snare the final top-four spot in the BDCA under-16s competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.