It takes courage to follow your dream. Especially when you're raising two children on your own and looking for a change from your current job, which you don't particularly enjoy.
That's exactly what 36-year-old Meaghan Perris did and today she's the senior care manager at Uniting AgeWell's Strath-Haven Community.
Growing up, Meaghan would tag along with her mum who nursed in aged care facilities. "I would chat to the residents, hear their life stories and feel privileged to be on the receiving end of their wisdom," Meaghan explains. "I knew I wanted to follow in Mum's footsteps."
So she took the plunge, quit her job and, while working as a personal care worker, completed a Bachelor of Nursing. She then nursed in aged and acute care, while welcoming another two children into the world.
Meaghan joined Strath-Haven Community in 2020 and has never looked back. Her compassion and hard work were quickly recognised and she was promoted from lead in managing infection control during COVID, to care coordinator and then senior care manager, even standing in as residential service manager.
Recently she graduated from the inaugural Operational and Emerging Leadership Program, offered to only a handful of staff across Uniting AgeWell.
"It is wonderful to work with an organisation that sees people's strengths and gives them the opportunity to grow into the best version of themselves," says Meaghan. "I feel valued and supported."
International Women's Day is an important opportunity for Uniting AgeWell to recognise valued staff, like Meaghan, and to reaffirm its commitment to providing truly inclusive career pathways.
Meaghan is also proud that Strath-Haven is part of the pilot program in Uniting AgeWell's partnership with WomenCAN, a charity dedicated to linking women to a peer-supported model of education and employment.
A number of participants have completed traineeships at Strath-Haven and are employed there.
Uniting AgeWell is further showing its commitment to the Bendigo community with its new 30-bedroom wing slated to open mid-year to cater for the growing demand for quality residential aged care. The massive development, with garden and reservoir views, is modelled along the lines of family homes.
Strath-Haven is recruiting staff across all areas for the new wing, including direct care workers, nurses, lifestyle coordinators and assistants, and kitchen staff.
If you'd like to work for an organisation that values kindness, respect, integrity, innovation and inclusion, visit unitingagewell.org/careers, call 1300 783 435, or email your resume to recruitment@unitingagewell.org.
Gender equality is a critical objective in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and a recent review showed a substantial $360 billion annual shortfall in funding for essential measures to achieve this goal.
"The gender gap in power and leadership positions remains entrenched, and, at the current rate of progress, the next generation of women will still spend on average 2.3 more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men," the UN noted when the report was published.
"No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence, and women's share of workplace management positions will remain below parity even by 2050. Fair progress has been made in girls' education, but completion rates remain below the universal mark."
That's why the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - Friday, March 8 - is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.
Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures.- Georgina Williams
UN Women Australia outlined five focus areas:
Human rights. Investing in women is a human rights imperative and cornerstone for building inclusive societies.
Poverty. The COVID pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and economic turmoil have pushed an extra 75 million people into severe poverty since 2020. This could lead to more than 342 million women and girls living below the poverty line by 2030.
Gender-responsive financing. Due to conflicts and rising fuel and food prices, recent estimates suggest that 75 per cent of countries will curb public spending by 2025, which will affect public services and social protection.
Green economy. The current economic system exacerbates poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation, disproportionately affecting women and marginalised groups. Shifting towards a green economy and care society will help amplify women's voices.
Change-makers. Feminist organisations are leading efforts to tackle women's poverty and inequality. However, they receive only 0.13 per cent of total official development assistance.
Addressing the International Women's Day Parliamentary breakfast in February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that in Australia, the gender pay gap is at a record low, the participation rate has reached historic highs, and that the government had taken new action on pay equity and transparency. This has helped push Australia from 43rd in the Global Gender Gap rankings to 26th.
UN Women Australia Chair Georgina Williams emphasised how when women are empowered to have their own voice, agency, and meaningful participation in economic decision-making at all levels of society, everyone benefits.
"Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures. It's the basis of movement in almost every other gender statistic."
You can find out how you can celebrate IWD at iwd.net.au.