Larson victorious in Champion of Champions final on track

By Nathan Dole
March 4 2024 - 9:00am
Jacob Larson reaches the line just in front of Steve Rooney to win the Smartloans Champion of Champions Wheelrace (2000m). Picture by Richard Bailey
MIDDLE and frontmarkers were able to stay clear of the chasing pack in last Thursday night's Smartloans-backed Champion of Champions Wheelrace at Bendigo's track cycling action.

