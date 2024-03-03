Larson victorious in Champion of Champions final on track

MIDDLE and frontmarkers were able to stay clear of the chasing pack in last Thursday night's Smartloans-backed Champion of Champions Wheelrace at Bendigo's track cycling action.
A big night of racing put on by the Bendigo and District Cycling Club included the DCK Real Estate-sponsored Crystal Classic women's wheelrace, motor pace and scratch events.
Among the highs was the appearance of German champion Moritz Augenstein, who triumphed in both races as he raced on the unique D-shaped track for the first time.
In the Champion of Champions final it was Jacob Larson who raced off the 140m mark and put in a great ride to hold off a fast-finishing Steve Rooney (100m).
Talented teen Jack Ketterer (170m) fought on to be third and after winning the B-grade motor pace earlier in the night and then his wheelrace effort was promoted to A-grade for the 20-lap scratch race.
Next best in the final were Zac Gartside (250m) and Daniel Nicholls (130m).
In the A-grade 12-lap motor pace it was Augenstein who took the honours ahead of Castlemaine's Bryce Nicholls.
Augenstein and talented youngster Curtis Harrison both warmed up for the Madison by putting in great rides in the 20-lap scratch race in which Profound Civil Construction has chipped in to provide cash for the fastest time of the season.
The German powered to the victory as Harrison gained valuable experience and was runner-up.
Racing for seniors began with the Crystal Classic women's wheelrace in which outmarker Hayley Clarke worked hard from the 210m mark to take victory ahead of Milana Freer (95m), Sheridan Hall (100m) and Amber Kelly (130m).
Talented teen Sebastian Freer marked another great night's racing by winning the under 15-17 scratch and motor pace for A-grade.
Feature event at this Thursday night's racing will be the Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m).
A three-time winner of the Golden Mile, McCaig was a dominant force on road and track cycling throughout the 60s and later played a key role as teams controller for the Bendigo International Madison.
Juniors will contest the Alf Norris Wheelraces.
Action begins at 6.30pm and it's free entry for spectators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.