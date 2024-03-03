New records set highlight Athletics Bendigo meeting

RECORD-BREAKING achievements by sprint ace Damian Horan and South Bendigo's 60-plus women's relay team were highlights of Saturday's field and track meet run by Athletics Bendigo Region.
In his return to the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill, Horan broke two records as he ran for Eaglehawk.
A great run by Horan began with the 100m in which he clocked a time of 11.67 to break the Centre's 40-plus record of 11.75 set by Brett Gilligan from Bendigo Harriers on January 12, 2019.
Horan's streak did not stop there as he won the first of the 200m heats in 23.67 and beat the record mark of 24.40 set by Gilligan on January 30, 2022.
Finale to the track action was the medley relay in which teams of fours competed.
One athlete ran 800m, another 400m, and two other team members did the 200m leg.
South Bendigo's 60-plus women's team of Annette Curtis, Joan Self, Peta Dawe and Carol Coad clocked a time of 7:05.86 to set the Centre record.
The "fab four" had a combined age tally of 259 years.
Saturday's meet drew 49 competitors.
Breakdown was Eaglehawk, 24; South Bendigo, 14; Bendigo Harriers, eight; Bendigo University, two; and Bendigo Little Athletics, one.
Father and son Greg and Jake Hilson warmed up for this weekend's 50th Bendigo International Madison athletics-cycling carnival by running the 800m at Flora Hill.
Victory went to Jake in 1:58 as Eaglehawk youngster Fletch Watchman ran 2:18 and Greg Hilson clocked a time of 2:26 for the two-lap contest.
Fastest in the 100m dash were Eaglehawk clubmates Fletch Watchman, 11.49, and Jorja Morrison, 13.38.
One of the top competitors in Bendigo Little Athletics, Mila Childs won the first of the women's 200m heats in 28.61.
Hammers were thrown high and far.
Eaglehawk's daughter/father duo of Olivia and Craig Graham led the way on marks of 50.24m and 30.82m.
At 75-years-young, Hunter Gill from Bendigo Harriers reached a distance of 25.54 to be third in the hammer showdown.
Best at discus were Bendigo Harrier Kuppah Kome, 32.33m; Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham, 31.50m, and Harriers' Neil Shaw, 27.63m.
At high jump, Cameron Greenwood from Eaglehawk cleared the 1.88m mark.
Best at long jump were Greenwood, 6.11m, and Hawks' clubmate Sam Storer, 5.57m.
Leading jumps for the girls went the way of Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, 5.08m, and BLA's Mila Childs, 4.86m.
