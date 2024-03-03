Whittle, Code belt tons as Tigers smash more than 400 in EVCA

UNITED smashed the Emu Valley Cricket Association's highest score for four years after going on a run-spree against California Gully on Saturday.
On the first day of the final round the second-placed Tigers, who are hunting the minor premiership, pummeled 6-412 against the Cobras at California Gully off their 75 overs.
Highlighted by centuries to Mac Whittle and Alex Code, United's score was the highest since Emu Creek blasted 7-438 - also against California Gully - in February of 2019.
The Tigers scored at 5.49 runs per over and only allowed the Cobras to bowl six maidens for the day.
Opening batsman Whittle scored his first division one century for the Tigers with an entertaining 118 off 112 balls.
Of Whittle's 118 runs, 76 came in fours (10) and sixes (six), while Code needed just 83 balls to blast 104 n.o.
Code, who brought up his century in the second-last over of the day, struck six fours and six sixes.
The Tigers' run-feast included a 145-run second-wicket partnership between Whittle and Jayde Mullane (72), while there was also a century stand between Code and Harry Whittle (61), who added 103 for the fifth wicket.
In total, the Tigers' innings featured 39 boundaries and 18 sixes hit.
On what was a long afternoon for the Cobras chasing leather, Aidan White (2-93), Jesse Trenfield (2-46) and Brad Webster (2-112) all took two wickets.
Mandurang made more than 300 runs and still had time to take seven wickets against West Bendigo at home.
Like United, the third-placed Rangas are also eyeing off finishing on top and look to be in a good position to do so given the opportunity for outright points they have created.
Mandurang launched an all-out attack on the West Bendigo bowlers, smashing 3-301 declared off just 48 overs - a run-rate of 6.27.
Phil Berry (103) anchored the innings with a century, while fellow opener Dylan Achison (55) and Linton Colclough (66 n.o.) both scored half-centuries.
Colclough had a strike-rate of more than 200 with his unbeaten 66 coming off just 32 balls and including five boundaries and six sixes.
Tarran Kilcullen (2-90) took two of the three wickets for the Redbacks, who went to stumps reeling at 7-50 off 24 overs.
James Bailey (4-11) has four of the seven wickets for the Rangas, with all four dismissals unassisted - three bowled and one lbw.
Emu Creek compiled 279 at home against Sedgwick after being sent in as it strives to hang on to fourth position.
There were plenty of contributions throughout the Emus' innings led by Brett Russell (55), all-rounder Tyrone Downie (44), opener Ryan McNish (43), Matt Wiegard (38) and Ash Benbow (37).
The Emus had one stage been 6-131 before the last four wickets combined to add 148 runs, the bulk of which were scored by the trio of Russell, Wiegard and Benbow.
Bailey Ilsley's fine all-round season continued for Sedgwick with his third five-wicket haul.
Opening bowler Ilsley snared 5-74 off 22.1 overs to now have 30 wickets to go with 357 runs.
Marong will resume at 2-18 in pursuit of Axe Creek's 173 at Longlea.
The Axe Creek innings was held together by the duo of vice-captain Joel Bish and Daniel Dixon, who combined to score 123 of the Cowboys' 173 runs.
Bish top-scored with 73, while No.7 Dixon made a valuable 50 after coming in with the Cowboys 5-55.
Bish and Dixon added 72 for the sixth wicket, while Bish batted through until he was the seventh wicket to fall with the score on 152.
Opening bowler Mitch Van Poppel was the standout with the ball for Marong claiming 4-23 off 12.3 overs, while Amarpreet Singh took a tidy 1-11 off nine overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.