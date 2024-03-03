Hundreds put best foot (and wheel) forward for Bendigo Ford Fun Run

More than 1940 incredible participants made the 2024 Bendigo Ford Fun Run a year to remember - with tourists and locals alike competing in the biggest event yet.
Running, walking and wheelchair competitors came through the heart of the city - past iconic locations such as the Queen Elizabeth Oval, Rosalind Park and Lake Weeroona in a massive effort for a very special cause.
Funds raised from the day will add to more than $65,000 already contributed over the past two years towards the Bendigo Health Foundation - with the latest efforts helping to build an all-abilities play space for children at the hospital.
Andy Buchanan won the male half marathon in a swift time of 1:05:51 ahead of Lachie Edwards (1:13:37) and Peter Reynolds (1:14:00), while Carly Isaac took home first prize in the female competition in a time of 1:27:16.
Hayley Newman (1:30:00) and Laura Kerlin (1:30:37) followed closely behind in the female competition, while Mitch Nivalis (1:55:41) and John Robinson (1:36:36) were top competitors in the non-binary and non-gendered competition.
The 10km fun run - presented by Fosterville Gold Mine - led participants past Lake Weeroona and to White Hills and back in a scenic experience - but there was barely time to enjoy the view for the speediest racers.
Myles Livingston (34:23), Josh Christensen (35:18), and Adam Fleming (35:56) were podium finishers in the male division, while Katherine Dowie (34:31), Anna Gee (40:44) and Olivia McEvoy (41:46) were the top competitors for the female race.
Rachel Maes (59:29) and Audrey Rizzato (59:40) were top performers in the non-binary and non-gendered competition.
Jake Hilson won the male 5km run/walk - which incorporated the TSFN Business Challenge - ahead of Liam Christensen and Thomas McArthur, while Abby Kuhne took home the top female prize in the race ahead of Jessica Kennedy and Madison Cliff.
The 1km Kids Dash, presented by Jenny's Early Learning Centre, was the quickest race of the day with some very strong efforts.
April Wainwright (3:02) was top girl performer ahead of Piper Fynch and Emily Harris, while Ben Wilson (3:09) took home the boy's first prize ahead of Arlo Alexander-Reynolds and Preston Anfuso.
While organisers tally the funds - members of the public can continue to donate to the good cause through the Bendigo Health Foundation website.
