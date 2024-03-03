Magpies end Royals flag defence to setup date with Moama

Redemption will be determined next Sunday, but Bendigo East's preliminary final win was as sweet as it comes.
Playing against Bendigo - the team that defeated them in last year's decider by a single shot - the Magpies turned the tables on their old foe in an 80-65 victory to make a second straight grand final.
The impressive performance sets up the perfect matchup for bowls fans, with the two best teams post-Christmas - Moama and Bendigo East - fighting it out for supremacy.
Magpies skipper Marc Smith said his team made the plays when required.
"It was a very satisfying win," Smith said.
"We played lots of good bowls at critical times, which is an excellent sign for next week.
"All 16 members of the team played well, and the most pleasing thing was the supporters, of whom there were plenty, which made it feel like a home game for us."
The Magpies got off to the perfect start, winning the first end on all rinks before Bendigo staged an early fightback to hit the lead by the fourth end.
Magpies skipper James McGillivray proved crucial throughout the first half of the match, opening up a buffer on Ian Ross to help his side to a 14-shot lead at the break.
Elsewhere, it was a tight battle between two of the premier skippers in Bendigo Bowls, with Luke Hoskin and Darren Burgess locked in a close encounter.
Their contest would finish in a 16-16 draw, with Smith saying Burgess being drawn against Hoskin was a big win even before a bowl had been rolled.
"When the cards came down that Darren had Luke, we were pleased because it was a good matchup for us", Smith said.
"Darren's never going to go down by much, and neither is Luke, so for us, it was good they played each other because it nullified Luke's influence."
Following the break, Smith had a problem on his rink, finding himself eight shots down against Timothy Arnold.
After an earnest chat with his team, they responded to only drop one more shot for the rest of the contest to round out a 20-16 victory.
"They responded to the challenge, and the game changed from that point," Smith said.
"We picked up a four on one end when they were holding a shot, but with my last bowl, I was able to move the jack four inches and get us four shots."
Paul Vlaeminck snuck home against Brayden Byrne 20-19 with the only considerable rink margin between McGillivray and Ross, which finished 24-14.
"James (McGillivray) rink was superb," Smith said.
"I reckon they got to 16 or 17 shots up at one point and credit to Ian Ross to drag it back to ten, but the damage had already been done."
The Magpies are searching for their first flag since the 2018-19 season where they defeated Eaglehawk by nine shots.
In division one action, Castlemaine was also knocked out in straight sets, falling to Kangaroo Flat 84-79, who will face Marong in the grand final.
Castlemaine was kept in the match by Rodney Phillips, who defeated Graeme Hegarty 25-12.
His dominance was cancelled out by Leigh Hardingham's day out for Flat, winning 27-15 against Peter Brain.
The remaining two rinks were tight, but both fell in Flat's favour, with John Schultz sneaking home 24-23 over Gregory Brain and Jim Weymouth defeating Brendon McConnell 21-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bendigo 65 It Bendigo East 80
Luke Hoskin 16 dr Darren Burgess 16, Ian Ross 14 It James McGillivray 24, Brayden Byrne 19 It Paul Vlaeminck 20, Timothy Arnold 16 It Marc Smith 20
GRAND FINAL: Moama vs Bendigo East
DIVISION 1:
Castlemaine 79 It Kangaroo Flat 84
Gregory Brain 23 It John Schultz 24, Brendon McConnell 16 It Jim Weymouth 21, Peter Brain 15 It Leigh Hardingham 27, Rodney Phillips 25 def Graeme Hegarty 12
GRAND FINAL: Marong vs Kangaroo Flat
DIVISION 2:
South Bendigo 72 It Bendigo 89
Tony Marsili 27 def Lee Harris 18, Craig Adams 18 dr Peter O'Neill 18, Leslie Wilkinson 13 It Geoff Briggs 22, Aaron Taylor 14 It Mick Manning 31
GRAND FINAL: Golden Square vs Bendigo
DIVISION 3:
Serpentine 103 def South Bendigo 64
Darren Anset 28 def Warren Roberts 12, Alan Bish 29 def Ted Gretgrix 10, Brian Gladman 25 def Iain Aitken 19, Neville Tonkin 21 It Leo Doolan 23
GRAND FINAL: Heathcote vs Serpentine
DIVISION 4:
Calivil 76 It Dingee 77
Alan Leech 22 def Neil Lister 20, Nathan Dennis 16 It Keith Murphy 18, Graham Maxted 13 It Fyfe Greives 26, Lindsay Gronow 25 def Leo Demeo 13
GRAND FINAL: Woodbury vs Dingee
DIVISION 5:
Strathfieldsaye 93 def North Bendigo 64
Jeffrey Cummins 32 def Darren Henson 14, Peter Schultz 29 def Michael Kelly 7, Stewart Curnow 15 It Peter Simmons 18, Ian Ball 17 It Jason Turley 25
GRAND FINAL: Kangaroo Flat vs Strathfieldsaye
DIVISION 6:
Castlemaine 62 def Golden Square 60
Vic Podesta 22 It Hartley Hendy 29, David Carlin 16 It Terence Cope 21, Peter McKnight 24 def Mavis Lea 10
GRAND FINAL: Inglewood vs Castlemaine
DIVISION 7:
Strathfieldsaye Blue 39 It South Bendigo 46
Mark Filan 24 def Stuart Pickering 17, Dennis Dole 15 It John Dixon 29
GRAND FINAL: Strathfieldsaye Maroon vs South Bendigo
