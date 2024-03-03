Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Magpies end Royals flag defence to setup date with Moama

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated March 3 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East lead Bailee Randell in action during the preliminary final on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Bendigo East lead Bailee Randell in action during the preliminary final on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

Redemption will be determined next Sunday, but Bendigo East's preliminary final win was as sweet as it comes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.