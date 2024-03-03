Teen boy Ryder last seen in Melbourne, missing for around a month

Police are continuing to search for a missing 14-year-old boy who has not been seen for around a month.
Ryder who is 14-years-old was last seen in Ashwood in Melbourne on February 5.
Police have concerns for the young boy due to his age and the length of time he has been missing.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact Oakleigh Police Station on 9567 8900.
Bendigo Police can also be contacted on 5448 1300, or Crime Stoppers Victoria can be reached at 1800 333 000.
Those needing assistance can call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 for counselling services, or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.