Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Teen boy Ryder last seen in Melbourne, missing for around a month

Updated March 3 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are looking for missing teen Ryder who was last seen in Ashwood in Melbourne. Picture supplied
Police are looking for missing teen Ryder who was last seen in Ashwood in Melbourne. Picture supplied

Police are continuing to search for a missing 14-year-old boy who has not been seen for around a month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.