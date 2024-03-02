Victoria, South Australia ready for QEO second XI battle

VICTORIA and South Australia's second XI cricket teams will do battle at the QEO in a three-day match starting on Monday.
The Victorian squad features state-contracted players Ashley Chandrasinghe (batsman), Cameron McClure (pace bowler) and Doug Warren (left-arm spinner), as well as Harry Dixon and Harkirat Bajwa, who were part of the Australian squad that won last month's Under-19 World Cup.
Victoria will be coached by Travis Dean, with his assistants including Shane Koop, who is well known to Bendigo cricket having played with both Bendigo and Strathdale-Maristians in the BDCA.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for our emerging cricketers to showcase their skills in a red ball fixture against another state," Koop said on Sunday.
"The selected players have all performed well in Victorian Premier Cricket and or at national championships level and have certainly earned their selection.
"We thank the Bendigo District Cricket Association, the Bendigo District Cricket Umpires Association and the City of Greater Bendigo for their support in hosting this match opportunity.
"We are hopeful this relationship with the Bendigo cricket community continues and Cricket Victoria can play more matches at the QEO.
"Cricket Victoria is committed to providing a meaningful country pathway for talented and aspiring cricketers and playing this standard of cricket in Bendigo is reflective of that."
The three-day game from Monday to Wednesday will start at 10.30am and be 96 overs per day.
Peter Williams and Forbes Klemm from the Bendigo District Cricket Umpires Association will officiate the match, while Robyn Powell from Bendigo United and Ashleigh Hunter from Bendigo will be the game's scorers.
The South Australian team is being coached by Mark Cosgrove, who previously played three one-day internationals for Australia in 2006.
When the game was announced last month Bendigo District Cricket Association president Travis Harling said he was looking forward to seeing how the QEO pitch would hold up for a three-day game.
"We've been working away in the background trying to get higher level games of cricket and to get this one offered is certainly a great opportunity to test the QEO as a three-day venue to see how the pitch goes," Harling said.
"If it goes well then we'd certainly be able to push a case to look at hosting other games going forward."
THE TEAMS:
Victoria - Dylan Brasher (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Farzan Chowna, Harry Dixon, Noah Hurley, Cam McClure, Ed Newman, Max Parker, Tyler Pearson, Callum Stow, Doug Warren.
South Australia - Kane Halfpenny, Suraj Rajesh, Isaac Higgins, Hamish Case, Carl Arnold, Sam Rahaley, Michael Kudra, Seamus Keogh, James Reuther, Deakin Murphy, Nick Statorhis, Will Bowering.
