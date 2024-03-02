Goers rout Dragons for 43 before Humphrys belts century in BDCA

BENDIGO has given itself a shot at an outright win over Sandhurst in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's final round.
The sixth-placed Goers need to win outright and rely on both Strathfieldsaye (4th) and Bendigo United (5th) losing in what is their last-ditch attempt to make the finals.
However, while the Goers have given themselves an outright opportunity after dominating Sandhurst at Atkins Street on Saturday, Bendigo United is in the box seat to defeat Huntly North.
A game and percentage behind both Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo United and knowing it would take an outright win to be any chance of scraping into the finals, the Goers won the toss, not surprisingly bowled and obliterated the Dragons.
It was a demolition job by the Bendigo bowlers who needed just 21.3 overs and less than 100 minutes to rout Sandhurst for a meagre 43 in what was a dismal batting performance ahead of its return to the finals for the first time in six years.
The Sandhurst innings featured seven players dismissed for less than five and only Taylor Beard (12) reach double figures.
The Dragons had already lost openers Liam Stubbings (1) and Tom Starr (2) within the first 10 balls of the day at which stage they were 2-3, which went on to become 3-10, 4-14, 5-35, 6-35, 7-36, 8-39, 9-43 and all out 43.
The longest the Dragons went without a dismissal was 45 balls when Beard and Ash Gray (7) added 21 for the fifth wicket.
The 10 Sandhurst wickets to fall in just 129 deliveries featured one run out, three bowled, one caught and bowled and five caught, including three by Goers' wicket-keeper Bailey George.
Nathan Fitzpatrick, who took the reins as stand-in skipper for the Goers when James Ryan had to leave early, gave his bowling average a late-season boost with 4-5 off three overs, while paceman Kynan Gard bagged 3-6 off 5.3 overs.
Having done the job with the ball, Bendigo had some early problems of its own with the bat, slumping to 4-19 in the seventh over in reply, which included openers George (0) and Kieren Burns (0) both making golden ducks.
At that stage of the day 14 wickets had fallen for just 62 runs before a batsman was finally able to get on top - Kyle Humphrys.
The gun all-rounder did his BDCA Cricketer of the Year chances no harm by peeling off his second century of the season, crunching 109 in the Goers' 9-167 declared and a lead of 124.
On a day where ball clearly dominated bat, left-hander Humphrys was the exception with his 109 coming off 111 balls with 10 boundaries and seven sixes - one of which brought up his century over long-on.
Humprhys' innings was also a momentous one in the history of the Bendigo Cricket Club, with his ninth ton now the most by a Goers' player surpassing Chris Squibb's eight.
From the precarious 4-19 Humphrys added 60 for the fifth wicket with Gabe Nevins (20), before also putting on 57 for the sixth wicket with Aidan Goddard (22).
Zac Sims (4-38) and Beard (3-26) combined for seven wickets for the Dragons, who finished the day as they started - batting.
The Dragons had 24 overs to bat before stumps and closed the day at 3-51 and still trailing by 73 runs.
Fitzpatrick (3-9) has taken all three of the second innings wickets for the Goers to end the day with a combined 7-15 off nine overs.
"As you can see with Humphrys' innings, as the day went on it got pretty good for batting," Fitzpatrick said.
"There was a bit in it early as there is all the time, but we were able to bowl in some good areas, which we haven't quite nailed in recent times.
"We're in the position where we need to try to win outright and that can go either way, but it fell our way today. We've given ourselves an opportunity at it next week and whatever the other results are, it will be what it will be."
Bendigo United needs 64 more runs with nine wickets in hand against Huntly North as it strives to dislodge Strathfieldsaye from fourth position.
Coming off their first win of the season last week, the Power were bowled out for 105 by the Redbacks after winning the toss at Strauch Reserve.
The Power were unable to build any partnerships of substance throughout their innings, which ended in the 60th over against a Bendigo United attack that had three bowlers take three wickets each.
Openers Sam Langley (3-39) and Miggy Podosky (3-35) and left-arm spinner Marcus Mangiameli (3-15) claimed three wickets apiece.
Mangiameli also had the Power tied down, with the 15 runs he conceded coming off 18.4 overs with 11 maidens.
At one stage Mangiameli sent down 38 balls without conceding a run.
Judd Gilchrist and Nick Scullie with 21 each were the leading run-scorers for the Power before Bendigo United went to stumps at 1-42 after facing 22 overs.
Tommi Raukola (1-25) picked up the wicket of Redbacks' captain Clayton Holmes (19), with Wil Pinniger (8 n.o.) and Riley Treloar (13 n.o.) to continue the chase on day two.
Strathfieldsaye needs 242 to beat Strathdale-Maristians as it fights to cling on to fourth position.
Coming off the Twenty20 premiership on Wednesday night, the Suns posted 9-241 declared batting first at Tannery Lane.
Suns' coach Grant Waldron continued his sparkling form with a fifth half-century in his past six innings.
The classy No.3 was the backbone of the Suns' innings with 84 off 185 deliveries after coming in at 1-5 following the dismissal of skipper Cameron Taylor (3) in the fourth over.
Taylor was caught by wicket-keeper Jack Stubbs off Jets' skipper Ben Devanny (1-22), who is playing his 300th senior game for the club.
Waldron's knock now gives him scores of 63 (v Huntly North), 53 n.o. (v Sandhurst), 61 (v Sandhurst), 84 (v Bendigo) and 84 (v Strathfieldsaye) among his past six trips to the crease.
Matt Wilkinson followed up his half-century against Bendigo last round with 41 for the Suns, who need to win to be guaranteed finishing on top.
The Sri Lankan duo of opening bowler Chathura Damith (3-42) and left-arm spinner Savith Priyan (3-92), who bowled 30 overs, combined for six wickets for the Jets, who also had Matt Newbold take three catches.
The Jets got through the five overs they had to face before stumps unscathed, finishing play at 0-5.
Kangaroo Flat posted the day's highest score, making the most of the invitation to bat first by Golden Square by cracking 6-290 at Wade Street.
Roos' all-rounder Dylan Klemm (81) made his highest score of the season, while after compiling his maiden A grade half-century last round, Riley Burns made it two in a row.
Burns was unbeaten on 55 at stumps and shared in an unbroken partnership of 57 with his dad, Adam Burns (23 n.o.).
The father-son duo have now put on 164 runs together over the past two games having shared in a 107-run stand for the seventh wicket against Strathfieldsaye the previous week.
All eight batsmen used by the Roos got to double figures, while Scott Trollope (2-80) and left-arm spinner Liam Smith (2-104), who sent down 33 overs, took two wickets each for Square.
In the only game that has no bearing on the make-up of the top four, Eaglehawk was all out for 192 against White Hills at Canterbury Park.
No.3 Angus Chisholm (64) made his fifth half-century of the season for the Hawks, who were under the pump early at 2-8 with the Demons' Rhys Irwin having struck twice.
Irwin (3-48) and the spin trio of Max Shepherd (2-38), Riley Fitzpatrick (2-18) and Michael Nalesnyik (2-18) all took two wickets for the Demons.
