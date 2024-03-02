Bendigo proves to be its own great attraction

Isn't it great to be living in Bendigo?
And why wouldn't you live here?
There's an art gallery which stands among the best going around, with a history of internationally recognised exhibits from Marilyn Monroe to the king himself - Elvis Presley.
It's only a few more weeks until the new exhibition opens with the gallery showcasing the best the city of Paris has to offer.
Add in some wonderful parks and gardens and the chance to sit beside Lake Weeroona in a shady spot with a cool breeze wafting through and it's no wonder other regional Australians are making the move to the central Victorian city.
Just a reminder that while summer has ended, the hot weather hasn't.
The week ahead will see temperatures soar into the high 30s once again so keep hydrated and stay safe.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
