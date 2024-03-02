Anxious wait for Tickell after sixth placing in selection trials

SIXTH placing in Friday night's under-20 8km at the national selection trials has put Bendigo athlete Logan Tickell in the running for a world championship campaign.
The young gun from South Bendigo AC and Bendigo Bats put in a superb run on the Mount Stromlo course to achieve a time of 25.36 minutes.
It was a Queensland double as Jack Coomber, 25.17, and Charlie Moore, 25.21, led the way.
Selectors could name up to six athletes to represent Australia at the world titles to be run on March 30 in Serbia.
For Tickell it's an anxious wait for a call as to whether he is in the team or not.
It's a scenario his coach Andy Buchanan went through last year before being chosen for the world titles run at Bathurst.
There were four Buchanan-coached athletes who raced at Mount Stromlo on Friday evening.
Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers was eighth in 26.20.
University clubmates Jayden Padgham and Angus Macafee ran 26.50 and 27.51 to be 17th and 29th in a field of 39 athletes.
Winners of the open 10km trials on Friday were Haftu Strintzos and Paige Campbell.
A dual Olympian, Liam Adams was runner-up in the elite men's event as veteran Melissa Duncan also stamped her ticket for Serbia.
The under-20 women's 6km race at Stromlo was won by Gabby Schmidt from Charli-Rose Carlyon.
The full Australian team to race in Belgrade on March 30 will be finalised in coming weeks.
