Griffin overcomes early injury setback to win Spirit MVP award

KELSEY Griffin put the frustration of an early hamstring injury behind her to deliver another MVP-winning season for the Bendigo Spirit.
Captain Griffin has been named the Most Valuable Player for the Spirit for the club's 2023-24 WNBL season.
Griffin won the MVP award with 57 votes for a season which she led the Spirit in points per game (15.9), rebounds (7.7) and steals (1.4).
The 36-year-old star played 17 of the Spirit's 21 games, including rounding the season out with five-consecutive games of 20-plus points.
She missed four of the Spirit's first five games due to a hamstring injury sustained during the pre-season, with her absence coinciding with Bendigo's slow start to the season when it lost its first four games.
But after the disjointed start to the season Griffin played the Spirit's last 16 games, during which the side went 10-6 to storm back into finals contention.
However, after fighting their way to third on the ladder entering the last weekend of the season, the Spirit ultimately missed a finals berth after losing its last regular season game at home to Perth 93-74.
It was a bitter way to end the season for the Spirit, who had been riding a five-game winning streak into the clash against Perth and were the competition's in-form team on the eve of the finals, only to stumble at the last hurdle.
As a result, Bendigo's finals drought that stretches back to 2015 continues to linger for another year.
"Probably gutted is the best way to describe my emotions after last weekend," Griffin said on Saturday.
"But when you've also done everything you feel you could possibly do and given it everything you've got there's also a sense of closure that comes with that.
"It doesn't make it hurt any less, but I can't look back on this season and say should have, could have, would have.
"Probably the only thing I would have liked to have done differently is have a bit different management plan returning to the season so I didn't have to miss those early games.
"If you look back at what we were able to do at the end of the season it shows what we can do when we all come together, but we were in that position where it was probably do or die for us since early in the season and that's a long time both physically and mentally to be playing with our backs to the wall.
"I'm proud of the group for responding how we did, but it's tough when you're so close (to making the finals)... that's sport though and it didn't fall our way."
In what was a congested middle of the WNBL ladder, Bendigo finished the season sixth with an 11-10 record.
It was the same record Perth was able to secure fourth position with and only one game behind third-placed Melbourne.
It's now two years in a row under coach Kennedy Kereama the Spirit have finished with a winning 11-10 record, but don't have a finals berth to show for their efforts.
"This is probably the most even competition we've had in the WNBL for a few years now and it came right down to the very last game for three or four teams, which is what you want," Griffin said.
"This is an opportunity now for us to reflect on where we want to be as a club. We don't want to be just scraping by, we want to be dominant... that's the vision SEN (ownership group) and Kennedy has.
"While it would have been nice to make the finals, it also gives us an opportunity to do quite a critical review of what needs to change in the program for us to be in a position where we're setting up for how we want to play in finals, not thinking this might be the year we get back there.
"Sometimes winning can cover up cracks and doesn't make you look as critical at what needs to change and what needs to be done."
Griffin, who ticked over the 150-game milestone with the Spirit late this season, will be back with Bendigo again next season.
But for the meantime she's going to enjoy some time away from basketball.
"I'll head home to Alaska for a bit to see my family, do some travel with Erin (wife), get on my mountainbike and enjoy the outdoors and then start thinking about basketball again in July," Griffin said.
Alex Wilson (12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game) finished runner-up to Griffin in the Spirit's MVP award on 35 votes, with Alicia Froling (13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game) third on 27 votes.
Froling won the Spirit's Breakout Player Award, while Abbey Wehrung was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Carly Stones and Simon Nicholson were jointly named the Club Person of the Year.
BENDIGO SPIRIT SEASON RESULTS:
Nov 4 - 80 lt Townsville 93
Nov 10 - 62 lt Sydney 68
Nov 17 - 76 lt Perth 86
Nov 19 - 74 lt Melbourne 76
Nov 25 - 82 def Sydney 66
Dec 2 - 70 def Adelaide 65
Dec 9 - 51 lt Southside 76
Dec 15 - 81 def Adelaide 77
Dec 17 - 81 lt Southside 91
Dec 22 - 67 lt Sydney 79
Dec 30 - 81 def Melbourne 78
Jan 7 - 72 lt Townsville 86
Jan 10 - 96 def Adelaide 68
Jan 14 - 88 def Canberra 66
Jan 17 - 57 lt Southside 84
Jan 20 - 95 def Perth 74
Jan 25 - 93 def Canberra 75
Jan 30 - 80 def Melbourne 70
Feb 15 - 85 def Canberra 77
Feb 18 - 93 def Townsville 60
Feb 24 - 74 lt Perth 93
