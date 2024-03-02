Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Griffin overcomes early injury setback to win Spirit MVP award

Luke West
By Luke West
March 2 2024 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Griffin has been crowned the Bendigo Spirit's MVP for the 2023-24 WNBL season. Picture by Darren Howe
Kelsey Griffin has been crowned the Bendigo Spirit's MVP for the 2023-24 WNBL season. Picture by Darren Howe

KELSEY Griffin put the frustration of an early hamstring injury behind her to deliver another MVP-winning season for the Bendigo Spirit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.