A $30m flood fix backlog: council risks missing key repair deadlines

A council north of Bendigo is "unlikely" to hit key deadlines to fix $30 million worth of flood damaged infrastructure because it is not getting funding approvals for jobs fast enough.
The Loddon Shire is grappling with a backlog of nearly 1000 jobs still to be completed after floods ripped through the region in 2022 and 2023.
The council's works progress has "slowed considerably", its director of operations Steven Phillips has warned.
"With 10 percent of the (flood restoration) program completed to date work continues in earnest as we progress through the approval process for the required funding," he said.
The council is relying on the Commonwealth's disaster recovery funding arrangements (DRFA) program to help pay for a damage bill of $30 million, in a region where waterways like the Loddon River burst their banks.
That program has allowed the council to recoup 45 per cent of the $4.6 million it has spent so far.
Yet, Mr Stevens is concerned long waits for approvals could intensify problems the council has with the backlog of flood fixes.
He said the timeline for the Loddon Shire was to have the works completed by June 30, 2025.
"It is not likely that we will complete the works as per the timeframes within the guidelines ... at the current rate at which work is being approved," said.
As part of the government funding program, when a local government submits a claim to Emergency Recovery Victoria there are timeframes attached.
The timeframes outline when the works must be completed by.
Mr Stevens submitted his update on flood fixes ahead of the council's most recent public meeting.
Council papers outline that the shire was working closely with government assessors on approvals for further packages of works.
The Loddon Shire, which stretches from Newbridge to Loddon Vale, was hit by floods in 2022 and 2023.
The floods left kilometres of unsealed and sealed roads being badly damaged or destroyed.
