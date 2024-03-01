Home final opportunity beckons for Tigers, Rangas in EVCA

UNITED and Mandurang both have the opportunity to secure home semis in the Emu Valley Cricket Association's final round that starts on Saturday.
With one round left in the season only percentage separates Spring Gully, United and Mandurang from first to third on the ladder, with all three teams on 84 points.
However, with Spring Gully having the bye in the final round both United and Mandurang have the chance to leap over the Crows, finish top two and earn a home semi-final.
United plays California Gully, while Mandurang hosts the winless West Bendigo.
Similarly to the scenarios in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's final round, as well as the top two positions still to be finalised, so too is fourth.
While it's still mathematically possible for Marong (6th) and Sedgwick (7th) to make the finals with outright wins, it's essentially Emu Creek (4th) and California Gully (5th) that are jostling for the last spot in the four.
The surging Emus, who host Sedgwick, are on 68 points, while the Cobras are eight points behind on 60.
Wins are worth 12 points in the EVCA, meaning there is less than a game between the Emus and Cowboys entering the final round.
Emu Creek will retain fourth if it knocks over Sedgwick, while the Cobras will need to beat United at home and rely on the Emus losing if they are to qualify for their first finals series since winning the 2017 premiership.
Round 12 games - Axe Creek v Marong, Emu Creek v Sedgwick, California Gully v United, Mandurang v West Bendigo. Spring Gully bye. Games start 1.30pm Saturday.
Finals ramifications predictions - United, Mandurang and Emu Creek all win, meaning the Tigers and Rangas would earn home semi-finals, Spring Gully would slip to third and the Emus would retain fourth.
1st - SPRING GULLY
Record: 7-3, 84 points
Leading runs: Jesse Marciano - 485
Leading wickets: Nick Skeen - 27
Addy MVP leader: Jesse Marciano - 635
........................................
2nd - UNITED
Record: 7-2, 84 points
Leading runs: Mac Whittle - 414
Leading wickets: Tyler James - 19
Addy MVP leader: Mac Whittle - 839
........................................
3rd - MANDURANG
Record: 7-2, 84 points
Leading runs: Linton Colclough - 410
Leading wickets: James Bailey - 19
Addy MVP leader: Matt Pask - 559
........................................
4th - EMU CREEK
Record: 5-4, 68 points
Leading runs: Simon Marwood - 432
Leading wickets: Brett Russell - 21
Addy MVP leader: Simon Marwood - 787
........................................
5th - CALIFORNIA GULLY
Record: 5-4, 60 points
Leading runs: Tas Fitzallen - 358
Leading wickets: Jesse Trenfield - 14
Addy MVP leader: Tas Fitzallen - 428
........................................
6th - MARONG
Record: 4-5, 48 points
Leading runs: David Blume - 292
Leading wickets: Reuben Cameron - 19
Addy MVP leader: James Falvey - 529
........................................
7th - SEDGWICK
Record: 4-5, 48 points
Leading runs: Greg Thomas - 364
Leading wickets: Bailey Ilsley - 25
Addy MVP leader: Bailey Ilsley - 962
........................................
8th - AXE CREEK
Record: 2-7, 24 points
Leading runs: Joel Bish - 204
Leading wickets: Manish Negi - 19
Addy MVP leader: Manish Negi - 19
........................................
9th - WEST BENDIGO
Record: 0-9, 0 points
Leading runs: Marcus Williamson - 293
Leading wickets: Tarran Kilcullen - 17
Addy MVP leader: Tarran Kilcullen - 595
AXE CREEK - Benjamin Ross, Joel Bish, vc, Neville Clark, Christopher Cox, Anton Davies, Ashley Dixon, c, Daniel Dixon, Xavier Hand, Blake Hodgskiss, Dylan Lee, Nicholas Ryan, Parminder Singh.
MARONG - Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Andrew Gladstone, c, Brodie Pearce, Jake Sartori, Amarpreet Singh, Mitch Van Poppel, Brennan Walters, Thomas Wilson.
EMU CREEK - not supplied
SEDGWICK - Nathan Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Harrison Bell, Sam Brown, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Mitch Hogan, Bailey Ilsley, Aaron Knight, Alec Robson, Greg Thomas, Jordan Ilsley, c.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Damian Cupido, Tasman Fitzallen, Mark Hickman, Marcus McKern, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Bradley Olson, Jaidyn Taylor, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White.
UNITED - Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Alex Code, Kane Goldsworthy, Joseph Hartney, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Chris Smith, Harry Whittle, Mackenzie Whittle.
MANDURANG - Brannon Stanford, Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Mathew Pask, James Pietromonaco, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Roy-Clements, c.
WEST BENDIGO - Tristan Boykett, c, Andrew Brown, Chandranath Dissanayake, Gurpreet Singh (Gary) Gill, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen, Travis O'Connell, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright, Mason Wright.
