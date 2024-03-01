Home semi-finals, fourth spot still to be decided in BDCA

THE final round of the Bendigo District Cricket Association home and away season hits off on Saturday with six teams still in contention for the four finals berths.
Home semi-finals are also still up for grabs with three teams jostling for the right to host the two semis on the weekend of March 16-17.
Here's the state of play in the first XI headed into the final round.
The top two teams on the ladder will earn the opportunity to host a semi-final.
Strathdale-Maristians (58), Kangaroo Flat (54) and Sandhurst (52) fill the top three rungs with one round remaining.
Taking outright results out of the equation, the ball is in the court of the Suns (v Strathfieldsaye) and Roos (v Golden Square).
Win and they stay one and two on the ladder and first XI semi-final weekend will be played at Bell Oval and Dower Park.
Third-placed Sandhurst plays Bendigo at Atkins Street and the first priority for the Dragons is to win the game to ensure they head into the finals with momentum.
If the Dragons lose they will stay third and other results are irrelevant.
Win though and the Dragons' best case scenario for getting a home final is for Kangaroo Flat to be beaten by Golden Square in an upset.
It would be a long shot for the Dragons to finish above Strathdale-Maristians if they win and the Suns lose given the fact the Suns are a game plus 0.44 per cent ahead of Sandhurst.
Prediction - Strathdale-Maristians, Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst all win their games and ladder positions don't change.
It's a race in three for the last spot in the finals between Strathfieldsaye (4th, 36 points), Bendigo United (5th, 36 points) and Bendigo (6th, 30 points).
While Strathfieldsaye is holding fourth at the moment, the Jets clearly have the toughest assignment of the three contenders in the final round hosting top side Strathdale-Maristians at Tannery Lane.
Bendigo United plays ninth-placed Huntly North at Strauch Reserve and Bendigo hosts Sandhurst.
As well as both being on 36 points, Strathfieldsaye (1.09) and Bendigo United (1.03) have tight percentages also.
While Bendigo is still a mathematical chance of finishing in the four, the Goers' percentage of 0.84 means they probably have to beat Sandhurst outright (unlikely) and then rely on both the Jets and Redbacks losing to qualify for the finals.
Prediction - Strathfieldsaye loses to Strathdale-Maristians, Bendigo United beats Huntly North and Bendigo loses to Sandhurst, with the Redbacks the team that finishes fourth.
The race is also still on in earnest to be this season's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker.
The leading wicket-taker accolade is particularly tight with just three wickets separating the top five bowlers.
Veteran Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat) leads the way with 30 wickets followed by the Strathdale-Maristians' pair of Sam Johnston and Cameron Taylor on 29.
Kangaroo Flat's Dylan Klemm has 28 wickets and Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith rounds out the top five with 27 wickets.
Damith is also the competition's leading run-scorer with 575, with his nearest rival Bendigo's Kyle Humphrey (544) followed by White Hills' skipper Brayden Stepien (503).
Huntly North v Bendigo United, Eaglehawk v White Hills, Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat, Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians, Bendigo v Sandhurst. Games start 1pm Saturday.
1st - STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS
Record: 9-2, 58 points.
Leading runs: James Barri - 462
Leading wickets: Sam Johnston, Cameron Taylor - 29
Addy MVP leader: Cameron Taylor - 1040
........................................
2nd - KANGAROO FLAT
Record: 9-2, 54 points.
Leading runs: Adam Burns - 353
Leading wickets: Adam Burns - 30
Addy MVP leader: Adam Burns - 963
........................................
3rd - SANDHURST
Record: 8-3, 52 points.
Leading runs: Ash Gray - 338
Leading wickets: Liam Bowe - 25
Addy MVP leader: Taylor Beard - 692
........................................
4th - STRATHFIELDSAYE
Record: 6-5, 36 points.
Leading runs: Chathura Damith - 575
Leading wickets: Chathura Damith - 27
Addy MVP leader: Chathura Damith - 1145
........................................
5th - BENDIGO UNITED
Record: 6-5, 36 points.
Leading runs: Riley Treloar - 359
Leading wickets: Marcus Mangiameli - 20
Addy MVP leader: Marcus Mangiameli - 746
........................................
6th - BENDIGO
Record: 5-6, 30 points.
Leading runs: Kyle Humphrys - 544
Leading wickets: Kyle Humphrys - 23
Addy MVP leader: Kyle Humphrys - 1034
........................................
7th - GOLDEN SQUARE
Record: 4-7, 24 points.
Leading runs: Liam Smith - 378
Leading wickets: Scott Trollope - 23
Addy MVP leader: Liam Smith - 918
........................................
8th - WHITE HILLS
Record: 4-7, 24 points.
Leading runs: Brayden Stepien - 503
Leading wickets: Rhys Irwin - 22
Addy MVP leader: Rhys Irwin - 714
........................................
9th - EAGLEHAWK
Record: 3-8, 18 points.
Leading runs: Angus Chisholm - 414
Leading wickets: Myles Wade - 18
Addy MVP leader: Angus Chisholm - 544
........................................
10th - HUNTLY NORTH
Record: 1-10, 6 points.
Leading runs: Ryan Grundy - 491
Leading wickets: Shane Gilchrist - 16
Addy MVP leader: Sandun Ranathunga - 648
HUNTLY NORTH - Jarrod Harris, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy, c, Shiran Kulathunga, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Rathnatunga, Tommi Raukola, Nick Scullie, Jack Wilson.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Hugh Behrens, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes, c, Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Riley Treloar, Ashley Younghusband.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Aaron Monro, c, Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams.
WHITE HILLS - Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Michael Nalesnyik, Kyle Patten, Max Shepherd, Brayden Stepien, c, Harry Ukich, Nicholas Wharton.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins, c, Benjamin Derrick, Max Grant, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Jake Mulqueen, Dylan Robinson, Lachlan Ross, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Scott Trollope.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm, c, Luke Stagg.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Dale Ashby, Jasper Cheesman, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny, c, Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Matt Newbold, Zoltan Smyth, Riley Tresize, Savith Weerasinghe.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Will Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
BENDIGO - Kieren Burns, Scott Dole, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey George, Aidan Goddard, Bailey Goodwin, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Gabe Nevins, James Ryan, c.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson, c, Jasper Langley, Shane Robinson, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.