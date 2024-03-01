Eaglehawk teen among four arrested over aggravated burglary in Melbourne

An 18-year-old Eaglehawk man has been charged with motor vehicle theft after an aggravated burglary in Melbourne this week.
The teenager was one of three young people arrested and charged over a break-in and the theft of three cars in Templestowe on Tuesday.
The group allegedly entered a property on Albert Street, Templestowe at about midnight and stole three cars using the victims' keys.
No-one was physically injured in the burglary, police said.
The cars were later found dumped on Jacobena Place in Templestowe and Emery Street in Port Melbourne.
Police said detectives from Port Phillip Crime Investigation Unit arrested the group in Port Melbourne shortly after the burglary.
The Eaglehawk man has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on May 15.
A 16-year-old Reservoir boy and a 17-year-old Black Rock girl have also each been charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle and remanded to appear in the Children's Court at a later date.
Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Note: This story was updated at 5.50pm with details on charges police had laid.
