Heathcote man wins $200k in lottery draw, initially thinks its a scam

Updated March 1 2024 - 12:48pm, first published 12:47pm
A Heathcote man has won $200k in the lottery. Picture supplied
A Heathcote man is drawing up plans for a new house and a holiday after winning a recent $200,000 in a recent lottery draw.

