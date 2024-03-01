Heathcote man wins $200k in lottery draw, initially thinks its a scam

A Heathcote man is drawing up plans for a new house and a holiday after winning a recent $200,000 in a recent lottery draw.
The central Victorian bagged the first prize in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1650, drawn Thursday, February 29 2024.
He received his winning phone call minutes after the draw had taken place but initially ignored it, thinking it was a scam.
"I saw your text and I thought it had to be a scam but oh my gosh, I can't believe it," he said.
"My wife didn't believe it either, I showed her the text, and she went 'Scam!'."
The man said he planned to put the funds towards the purchase of a house and a holiday.
"Dinner is on me this weekend for sure," he said.
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there was a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number was unique there was no sharing of prizes.
