New psychology clinic would ease wait list woes, council told

Kangaroo Flat needs more psychologists, a mental health expert has told the city's council during a bid to move his operations into the suburb.
Girish Hiremath is one of two psychologists who want to start operating in the city's south.
"Most counselling and psychology centres are located closer to Bendigo CBD which operate with long wait lists," he has told the City of Greater Bendigo in a planning application.
"There is only one private counselling centre within Kangaroo Flat to service the needs of the community in terms of addressing personal distress."
Mr Hiremath says it is pushing out wait times for people needing help with conditions like anxiety and depression.
He and a fellow psychologist want to work part time out of a building at 3 Lansell Street, which has previously been used as a three bedroom home.
Mr Hiremath currently works near Lake Weeroona but says told the council 40 per cent of his clients come from Kangaroo Flat.
"I hope that many of the clients that seek out our counselling services are local Kangaroo Flat residents who access their local doctor next door at the medical centre, thus hoping to serve the needs of the local community," he said.
The psychology practice and medical centre would be separate businesses.
The new Lansell Street clinic would not disrupt anyone living or working nearby, Mr Hiremath told the council.
"I will be operating a counselling service that aims to help people with their personal distress. Quietness and privacy are key factors in this," he said.
There would be a maximum of two clients going in or out of the building at any one time.
Clients would arrive for one-on-one, 50 minute appointments and there would be no business signage.
Mr Hiremath has practiced in Bendigo for 13 years.
The council is considering the planning application and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
