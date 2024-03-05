Dementia killed Ros. Hubby wants to do her proud with fundraiser

Enzo Scafati looked after his wife Roslyn every day until dementia took her life.
"She went into respite and she never came out," he says.
But the former owners of Inglewood's Empire State Hotel could have had a much harder journey if not for a group dedicated to families navigating forms of dementia.
Enzo is organising drinks and entertainment at Bridgewater Hotel on March 24, between noon and 4pm. He is planning to get out a microphone and sing a few tunes, too.
It is one way he can help Dementia Australia, which gave him and Ros so much help before her death in 2022.
Dementia Australia was vital to the couple at all stages of Ros's illness, Enzo said.
The group put the couple in touch with experts who helped treat her condition, helped with accommodation, tests and medical appointments.
Dementia Australia also raises money to find a cure for dementia.
"It's so important. Dementia takes the people we love," Enzo said.
The illness is one of the worst killers of all, Enzo said.
"A lot of people don't even know they've got it and all of a sudden, bang, you know?" he said.
Enzo was married to Ros for 47 years and said she was a lovely woman best known around Inglewood for her presence at the hotel.
"She was responsible for making the pub what it was. And it was the best one in the area," Enzo said.
Ros was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016 and her condition intensified three years later.
She started to forget things and as time went on became more aggressive.
"She used to run away from home and I would go find her," Enzo said.
"It's really something you can't do much about. All you can do is care for her, which I did, but if I left her for a second she was gone. I did the best I could."
Enzo wanted to thank those who were helping him with fundraising including Golden City Sound, the Bendigo Copy Centre, Napier Park Funerals, Bolton's, Muso's Stuff and Radio KLFM.
"I'm very proud of doing this, I really mean that. It doesn't matter how much I raise. I know it's going to help," he said.
