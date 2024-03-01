Maiden Gully All-Abilities team excited for home semi-final

THE Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club's All-Abilities team will have home ground advantage on Sunday for a semi-final.
Competing in division two of the Melbourne All-Abilities Cricket Association, Maiden Gully will play the Westy Warriors from Westmeadows in the northern suburbs of Melbourne on turf at Marist College from 1pm in the 30-over-a-side game.
The Maiden Gully Lions are undefeated this season and among seven teams in the competition along with the Warriors, Seaford Tigers, Ferntree Gully, North Shore Seagulls, North Ballarat and Mazenod.
The All-Abilities cricket program in Bendigo was started by Rob Fisher in 2012 with the aim of providing people with a disability the chance to play sport and socialise with their peers.
"The All-Abilities cricket program has grown steadily since it started to now have over 50 players playing cricket regularly in Bendigo on a weekly basis," Fisher said this week.
"To now see the players, some of whom have been in the program for over a decade, beam with pride to know that on Sunday they are going to walk out on their home ground and host a final makes the past dozen years of hard work and perseverance totally worth it.
"Our All-Abilities Cricket program is very diverse and inclusive.
"We have players who have cognitive and mobility issues, which require support and modified rules to participate, and then others who strive to play representative cricket for both Victoria and Australia.
"Since the program started 12 years ago we are proud to have had nine players represent Victoria in the Players with Intellectual Disability Division and two players represent Australia."
The Lions are coached by Craig Felsenthal, who says his team is eager to produce a strong showing on its home ground on Sunday with a grand final berth on the line.
"We have played the Westy Warriors twice this season and had the better of them both times," Felsenthal said.
"But anything can happen in a final, so we must be at our best if we want to make it through to the grand final on Labour Day."
On-field the Lions are led by skipper Damien Nowell.
"I have been playing in this team since 2013 and to now have the opportunity to lead our team in a final on our home ground makes me feel very proud," Nowell said.
Sunday's other semi-final will be fought out between Seaford Tigers and Ferntree Gully, with the grand final to be played on Monday, March 11, at Moorleigh.
Maiden Gully Lions season results:
Round 1 - 158 def West Warriors 9-96.
Round 2 - 147 def West Warriors 6-127.
Round 3 - 2-135 def North Ballarat 5-133.
Round 4 - 6-243 def Mazenod 53.
Round 5 - bye
Round 6 - 5-177 def North Ballarat 5-114.
