Hammer throw stars to be in action at Flora Hill track

By Nathan Dole
March 1 2024 - 10:42am
Hailey Stubbs will compete in the hammer throw at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Jazz Deol
TWO of the state's best hammer throwers, Olivia Graham and Hailey Stubbs, will be in action at Saturday's field and track meet run by Athletics Bendigo Region in Flora Hill.

