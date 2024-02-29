Hammer throw stars to be in action at Flora Hill track

TWO of the state's best hammer throwers, Olivia Graham and Hailey Stubbs, will be in action at Saturday's field and track meet run by Athletics Bendigo Region in Flora Hill.
After striking gold in the under-17 hammer final at last weekend's start to the state titles, Stubbs will take to the circle at the Retreat Road complex.
A mark of 44.75m clinched gold for the Bendigo Harrier in the state final at Lakeside Stadium.
Graham's best of 50.14m in the state final earned bronze in the open class.
Hammer at Saturday's meet in Bendigo starts at 1pm.
Track action begins at 1.30pm with distance hurdles.
Jumps includes two of Eaglehawk's best in Jorja Morrison and Kate Wilson.
A leap of 5.16m earned Morrison bronze in the under-20 final at the state titles.
The Hawks' star will be in the second of Saturday's long jump flights in Flora Hill.
Being able to clear 1.55m earned Wilson third place in the under-16 high jump at the state titles.
Also in the jumps action will be Hawks' clubmate Cameron Greenwood, who cleared 1.87m to be ninth in the open high jump and hit 6.51m to be fifth in the under-20 long jump at the Victorian championships.
Another gold medallist from the state titles, Mia Schodde from South Bendigo, will again show her high jumping skills.
Schodde's best was 1.50m at Lakeside.
The field for Saturday's 1500m includes father and son, Greg and Jake Hilson who will both race at next weekend's 50th running of the Bendigo International Madison carnival.
Athletes will also contest sprint hurdles, 100m, 200m, 800m, 3000m run, and a medley relay.
The 200m will be a crucial lead-up to the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m to be run under lights on March 22 at Flora Hill.
Discus is also on Saturday's program.
