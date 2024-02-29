Roberts sets new Belvoir Park Golf Club course record of 63

FOCUSING on her short game paid dividends for Belvoir Park golfer Jazy Roberts last weekend when she set a new course record.
Roberts shot an eight-under round of 63 during Belvoir Park Golf Club's Saturday competition, breaking the previous course record by three shots.
"I actually don't feel that I was hitting it that well last week, but I just kept holing puts from everywhere," Roberts said this week.
"I've been struggling with my short game for a little while, so I've been practicing a lot and it was nice to see it pay off.
"It's a nice feeling to set a new course record and makes all the practice worth it and I'm pretty keen to try to beat it... I still think there's a lot more room for improvement."
Roberts' record-setting round at Belvoir Park came after she recently returned from playing overseas for the second time when she competed in Thailand at the Women's Asia-Pacific tournament.
"I missed the cut and didn't play very well over there, but it was a really good experience playing on different courses and in the humidity and learning about what it takes to play in different conditions," Roberts said.
The next event on the horizon for 19-year-old Roberts is The Riversdale Cup at the Riversdale Golf Club starting next Thursday.
The Riversdale Cup is Australia's second oldest amateur 72-hole golf tournament.
Meanwhile, Belvoir Park Golf Club has its third annual Imagination Library Bendigo charity day later this month.
The charity day will be held on Friday, March 22, and be played as a four person ambrose with men, women and mixed teams.
For more information contact 0417 141 597.
All proceeds from the day will be donated to Imagination Library Bendigo, which provides storybooks to children who have limited or no access to books in their homes.
