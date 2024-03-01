Candlight concerts, Women's Day dinners and Chinese dancers | What's On

The biggest BBQ festival in Australia and New Zealand is coming to Bendigo. After the success of the festivals in 2023, which saw a staggering 60,000 attendees storm through the gates with a full-on weekend show, camping at the site will be the best idea, making it the perfect excuse for you and your audience to visit Bendigo for a fun and weekend getaway. Country music acts spotlighting international and local artists, Chayce Beckham, James Johnston and Casey Barnes plus barbecue cook-offs and butcher wars. Strongman championships, witnessing the strongest Australian man and woman to be crowned plus dad-bod contests and competitive eating events. When: March 1 - 3, 2024 Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550

