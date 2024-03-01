Candlight concerts, Women's Day dinners and Chinese dancers | What's On

Seeing a classical Coldplay tribute, seeing a traditional Chinese performance, and the country 's biggest BBQ festival - fill your schedule with these upcoming events in and around Bendigo. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470
International phenomenon Candlelight Concerts is coming to Bendigo for a host of candle-lit live music performances. For two nights, the lights at Bendigo Town Hall will be turned off and the stage will instead by illuminated by thousands of candles for an intimate concert in Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons When: March 1 Where: St Paul's Cathedral, 6 Myers St, Bendigo VIC 3550
A special fundraiser for multiple myeloma is coming to Bendigo. Includes a show n' shine for cars and motorcycles, a fashion show and pinup competition, live music throughout the afternoon and food vans available. Then by night a Rock n Roll dance with raffle prizes. More information contact Lorraine on 0417 911 254. When: Saturday, March 2 Where: Strathdale Community Centre, 155 Crook Street, Strathdale VIC 3550
This year's Bendigo Ford Fun Run is set to be the biggest yet, with more than 1500 people to run through central Bendigo. The fun run features a range of events over four distances, including a 1km kids dash, 5km fun run and walk, 10km run and 21.1km half-marathon. Returning this year is the Bendigo Business Challenge, which encourages teams to enter and race for prizes. All proceeds from the event go to the Bendigo Health Foundation, raising money for a new children's outdoor rehabilitation play space at the hospital. To register head to bendigofordfunrun.com.au When: March 3, 2024
Shen Yun's works convey the depth and breadth of Chinese culture, bringing five thousand years of civilisation to life at the Ulumbarra Theatre. Shen Yun pushes the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and a live orchestra like no other. Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun's artists tell of a time when divine beings walked upon the earth, leaving behind a culture that inspired generations. "Life affirming and life-changing. It's an experience that will stay with you long after the final curtain." Tickets here. When: March 16 -17Where: at Bendigo Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550
Swingers lace up those dancing shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving at the Spring Gully Dance Loud Shirt Dance Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance to lives music from Rod McKenzie and break with a light supper provided. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully When: March 2, 2024, 7.30pm - 11pm.
The Entertainment Experts present Bendigo's International Women's Day 2024 Dinner "Divine Grace". The purpose of the event is to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate local women's contribution to the community. The mayor, Wendy Lovell MP, guest speakers, and a number of the community have confirmed their attendance. All men and women welcome. Tickets $30. When: March 2, 6pm. Where: Chasers Function Centre, Bendigo Greyhounds, 646 McIvor Highway, Junourton
The biggest BBQ festival in Australia and New Zealand is coming to Bendigo. After the success of the festivals in 2023, which saw a staggering 60,000 attendees storm through the gates with a full-on weekend show, camping at the site will be the best idea, making it the perfect excuse for you and your audience to visit Bendigo for a fun and weekend getaway. Country music acts spotlighting international and local artists, Chayce Beckham, James Johnston and Casey Barnes plus barbecue cook-offs and butcher wars. Strongman championships, witnessing the strongest Australian man and woman to be crowned plus dad-bod contests and competitive eating events. When: March 1 - 3, 2024 Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550
The Bendigo Historical Society's monthly Walk into History will take place on Sunday 3 March at 10am from the Capital Theatre on View Street. Explore Bendigo through faded advertising or 'ghost signs'. Members $5, non-members $10. More information contact James Sorahan 0448 802 546. When: March 3, 2024, 10am Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550
La Trobe Art Institute's Biannual Facade Commission Dressings makes visible historically hidden themes with an investigation into queer sensibilities in Australian modernism. Artists Jeremy Eaton and Nicholas Smith have navigated the language of screens, concealment and exposure to develop their collaborative installation. Erotically charged domestic materials have been repurposed as artworks that cite censored archives, introducing experiences of queerness and domesticity to the recessed space of the space's large street frontage. When: February 7 to July 21 Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550
Bendigo is the birthplace of Australian women's cricket. The first organised Australian women's cricket match was held in Bendigo at the Bendigo Easter Fair of 1874. Come along on Good Friday for the 150th Anniversary Match to be held at the QEO. Free entry. Girls cricket clinic begins at 1pm, T20 women's match between Bendigo team and a Ballarat team, starts at 2pm. When: March 29, 2024 Where: Queen Elizabeth Oval, 30 Gaol Road, Bendigo, VIC 3550
