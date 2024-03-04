CBD shake-up: Hundreds of Coliban workers could move out of Bridge St

Coliban Water could leave its Bridge Street head office in a possible major shake-up in the city centre.
The company is sounding out experts to help its search for a new centre of operations.
"It is very early days in our investigations, and this is a non-binding EOI [expression of interest process] that is currently in the market," a spokesperson said.
"We are looking at a range of opportunities for our growing organisation, including renovating the current building or moving to a new site."
Coliban would prefer head office staff to have a building in the city centre, close public transport and other amenities found in the area.
Any new office would need to be big enough to fit up to 250 staff members and Coliban wants a minimum 3000 square metres of space, plus amenities like secure car parks and charging stations for its vehicles.
"Our aim is to reduce maintenance costs, while being able to deliver the services our customers require and improve customer interactions," the spokesperson said.
The company operates water and wastewater services for 130,000 customers across 16,500 square kilometres of central and northern Victoria.
Workers at its head office include customer support officers, financial services, IT, operations and project management teams.
