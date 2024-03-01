Black excellence and Aboriginal Art centre stage at new hub

An Aboriginal leader has said a new artistic hub in Bendigo's centre is one way local leaders are bringing traditional Indigenous culture to town again.
Local leader Bec Phillips opened the Indigenous cultural hub in Hargreaves Mall on February 29 in front of an eager crowd.
"It is wonderful for the Dja Dja Wurrung artists and creatives, and those of us working in cultural tourism, to have a home base here," the chair of the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (Djaara), Ms Phillips said.
"Having a hub that is central is really enabling a space, a gathering place, for the community to develop."
The space will assist artists to hold workshops and exhibitions, linking creatives in with the visitor economy and while also acting as a launching pad for the Malaymia Mang Creative Arts Festival - which is held in Bendigo annually.
Djaara and its creative enterprise Dumawul celebrated the official opening of the central hub on Thursday evening with guests including state member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards and mayor Andrea Metcalf, with traditional dances, didgeridoo performances, and a smoking ceremony.
Dja Dja Wurrung Group acting CEO Cassandra Lewis said it was exciting to see the arts hub in such a prominent part of Bendigo.
"The hub will improve the visibility of Dja Dja Wurrung art and culture within the local community, for visitors to Bendigo, and beyond," Ms Lewis said.
"It also directly links to Djaara aspirations, being a space to promote history and truth, through ... cultural competency programs, and to showcase Black excellence."
There are also plans, through the hub, to add to existing immersive walking tours with a cultural tourism and arts trail.
These tours would follow ancient trade routes through central Victoria.
The hub and two creative art producers have been funded through a $25 million state government program.
The Bendigo hub joins the existing Murran in Geelong led by Ngarrimilli, with two hubs in Gippsland and Ballarat planned.
Learn more about Dumawul at dumawul.com.au.
