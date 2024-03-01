'Please do not do this': Bendigo's e-scooter trial fraught with dangers

Some of these issues include trespass (by armed offenders whose acts cannot be prosecuted as they aren't able to be identified); theft of firewood (most often habitat timber); littering and contamination to what is often food producing land (plastic shot guns shells and wads, lead, human excreta); dead and injured birds washing up that have to be then managed by landowners and the very loud and disturbing gunfire noise at all times of the day and night that scares animals (causing fleeing) and children (often sleeping); not to mention if you are working from home (as is the nature of farming) and trying to conduct a Zoom meeting.

