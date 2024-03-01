'Please do not do this': Bendigo's e-scooter trial fraught with dangers

I have just read in The Age (17/2/24) about an e-scooter trial in Bendigo. Please do not do this.
E-Scooters are often ridden on footpaths which is rather dangerous for pedestrians as has been found in Melbourne. Or they are left lying around on footpaths which is another hazard for pedestrians.
They are not a form of exercise as riders just stand on them. They are not active exercise, the only benefit is they don't have exhaust fumes.
The article also mentions the revenue from charging the operator will go toward improving shared paths. I didn't know there were shared paths in Bendigo ... I would say that needs to be done before e-scooter use or that shared paths really shouldn't be considered.
A friend of mine was seriously injured as a pedestrian on a shared pedestrian/bike path in a Melbourne park.
I've also just read about the importance of exercise in preventing cancer, walking and cycling recommended. I live in Castlemaine and when I visit Bendigo it's usually by train then I walk around the town. The centre of Bendigo is very walkable. If I need to go further afield I catch a bus.
I do not want to feel unsafe walking on footpaths. Pedestrians have been injured in Melbourne with scooters coming up from behind or inebriated or inexperienced riders injuring themselves. I quote from The Age (17/2/24): "almost 1000 e-scooter riders had been rushed to Victorian emergency departments with crash injuries last year".
It would be much better to gain funding from the state government to improve the frequency of the bus services than to get e-scooters.
It is evident the smaller banks in Australia are conscious of the need to bulk up to compete with the big four banks. Further rationalisation seems inevitable.
The difficulty is finding the right partner. So many merger/takeover deals don't measure up or work out for whatever reasons.
News that Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is interested in acquiring Judo Bank sounds promising. An acquisition of Judo would provide not only scale but a sizeable entry into the business lending market.
No doubt Bendigo's advisors are burning the midnight oil crunching the numbers and sorting out the finance.
As a Bendigonean and supporter of the bank I am hoping the numbers add up and the right deal consummated.
Great to hear about Andrew Forrest's assessment of our transition to renewables at the Press Club on Monday (Bendigo Advertiser, 27/2) and the good doctors speech on iView was well worth a listen too (thank you, ABC).
I particularly agree with his call to have fossil fuel companies pay for the climate change pollution they create.
Astounded that they pay huge taxes overseas but in Australia next to nothing for all the dirty energy they profit greatly from. Indeed we taxpayers are subsidising them.
Without a level playing field there's very little incentive for Australians and our businesses to be doing the right thing.
It's so good to see the likes of Twiggy/Fortescue (and now Turnbull with pumped hydro) putting their money where they see the brightest future for Australia.
There is a whole other side to the duck hunting debate that is neither science nor ideology that seems to have been totally disregarded in the government's recent announcement.
This relates to the serious issues that regional residents and landowners are forced to live with as a result of the shooting.
Some of these issues include trespass (by armed offenders whose acts cannot be prosecuted as they aren't able to be identified); theft of firewood (most often habitat timber); littering and contamination to what is often food producing land (plastic shot guns shells and wads, lead, human excreta); dead and injured birds washing up that have to be then managed by landowners and the very loud and disturbing gunfire noise at all times of the day and night that scares animals (causing fleeing) and children (often sleeping); not to mention if you are working from home (as is the nature of farming) and trying to conduct a Zoom meeting.
Can you imagine for a minute trying to go about your daily business with this occurring in your backyard?
Regional Victorians have been ignored in this decision to continue the killing of native birdlife for recreation.
Regardless of many invitations no MP has bothered to visit these people to experience it for themselves. If they did while they are there they can see the wonderful work these landowners are doing for regeneration of the natural environment on their properties using their own money.
This is clear evidence that no, Minister Dimopoulos, you have not listened to regional people when making a decision that affects these people's livelihood, safety, homes, recreation and peace for a quarter of the year.
Regional folks are now left feeling helpless, abandoned and unworthy. It would appear the hypothetical decline in mental health of city-based union members, (who have a choice to move on to many other recreational activities) is more important than regional landowners who cannot simply pack up and move on.
All this at a time when we have a worsening mental health crisis in the bush for farmers dealing with everything from extreme weather events to price gouging.
