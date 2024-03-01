Old enemies Magpies and Royals reignite finals rivalry

It's been just under a year to the day Bendigo defeated Bendigo East in one of the all-time great Premier Pennant grand finals.
Few losses are more heartbreaking than the one-shot defeat the Magpies suffered that day.
Even fewer teams ever get a shot at redemption like the Magpies have this week.
While it's not grand final day, a preliminary final victory over their old rivals at Bendigo would be as sweet as they come, and much like in 2022-23, they head into the game in tremendous form.
Magpies skipper Marc Smith told the Bendigo Advertiser he expects another classic between the two teams.
"Playing against Bendigo is always strong competition, and we'd love to get one back over them," Smith said.
"I'm predicting it will be like most games between us - both sides will have their moments, and it will ebb and flow."
It has been a minute since they met with a pre-Christmas round nine clash going in favour of the Magpies.
While their form had turned around by that stage, it was the day the Magpies announced to Bendigo Bowls they were back.
Royals coach Luke Hoskin had thoughts similar to Smith's, saying a good start for his side is critical.
"Last time we played, we were at home, and they touched us up, so we'll have to be switched on from the beginning," Hoskin said.
"This match feels very similar to the grand final - they've hit their straps in the back half of the campaign and are always very tough to beat at this time of year."
A 30-shot defeat to minor premiers Moama in the semi-final was a poor kick-off to the finals series for the Royals.
Hoskin said the team had addressed the issues that led to the big defeat.
"We were disappointed with our efforts last week," he said.
"I haven't been around the group this week because I'm playing bowls in Yarrawonga, but in our chat, we're pretty fired up and have a point to prove."
In the division one preliminary final, Castlemaine continues its quest for promotion to the Premier League against Kangaroo Flat at South Bendigo.
Castlemaine lost in a close battle to minor premiers Marong 77-68 in the semi-final last week, while Kangaroo Flat beat Strathfieldsaye.
If their last meeting in round 11 is anything to go by, where Castlemaine thrashed Flat by 31 shots and won all four rinks, then they should be favourites.
However, it was the reverse back in round four, with Flat belting Castlemaine by 37 shots.
The winner will progress to the grand final and face Marong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bendigo vs Bendigo East at Golden Square
DIVISION 1:
Castlemaine vs Kangaroo Flat at South Bendigo
DIVISION 2:
South Bendigo vs Bendigo at Bendigo East
DIVISION 3:
Serpentine vs South Bendigo at Bendigo
DIVISION 4:
Calivil vs Dingee at Inglewood
DIVISION 5:
Strathfieldsaye vs North Bendigo at Bendigo
DIVISION 6:
Castlemaine vs Golden Square at South Bendigo
DIVISION 7:
Strathfieldsaye Blue vs South Bendigo at Bendigo East
