10 medals for Bendigo Hawks Aquatic at Nagambie

BENDIGO Hawks Aquatic open water members combined to win 10 medals at last weekend's Nagambie Club2Pub swim event.
Swimmers competed in a 600m or 1.1 km distance, with the Bendigo Hawks Aquatic team winning five medals across both distances.
In the 600m female-13 age group it was a trifecta for Bendigo Hawks Aquatic with Lucy Pascoe winning gold, Morgan Westbrook silver and Luella Webb bronze.
Bill Knight was second in the male-13 over the 600m distance and Evie Webb second in the female-13-17 age group.
In the 1.1km event there were three gold medals won by Bendigo Hawks Aquatic members.
Hamish Knight won gold in the junior under-18 male, Jeff Swan gold in the masters 55+ and Marita Chisholm gold in the masters 35-54.
Other medalists over the 1.1km distance were Rob Campbell (silver in the masters 35-54) and Riley Sterenberg (bronze in the junior under-18).
As well as the success at Nagambie, Bendigo Hawks Aquatic was also last week recognised by winning the Bendigo Sports Star Community Award.
"We see swimming clubs as an enabler to healthier communities and we are focused on diversifying our program to cater for more aquatic users," Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb said.
The club has experienced a recent growth in membership on the back of several new initiatives such as its Lap Legends Club and Open Water Community.
"A highlight of the Open Water Community has been to return of a number of former Bendigo swimming legends who are sharing their experiences and knowledge with the club's young competitive swimmers," Webb said.
"One of our club's values is nurturing aquatic excellence, so to have Bendigo swimming legends such as Jeff Swan and Ian Symonds imparting their wisdom on our young team is just brilliant."
