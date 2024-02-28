Police searching for missing Flora Hill teenager Charlotte

Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding a missing teenager last seen in Flora Hill.
Charlotte was last seen at around 10am on February 28 in Davey Close wearing a black jumper and grey tracksuit pants,
The 16-year-old is known to frequent the Bendigo and Castlemaine areas.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age and her disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
