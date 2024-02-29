Exciting Boort Cup Day ahead with nine race program

Five feature races standout in an exciting nine-race program at Boort Cup Day this Sunday.
The traditional CR Neil Beattie Pacing and The HON. Peter Walsh Trotters Cup highlight the afternoon's festivities.
Both are worth $12,000 in prize money, with the Pacing Cup run over 2250m and Trotters Cup 2612m.
A trio of horses hold the hopes of Bendigo in the Pacing Cup, with the Danny Curran trained Harryhoo, along with Warrantee and Interpretation all in the mix.
Each horse will have a Bendigo ladies driver aboard.
In the Trotters Cup, Andover Sun and Wish Upona Dream will fly the local colours.
The first heats of the historical Central Victorian Pacing Championship will also be run at the meeting, with both a trotters and pacers heat.
The final feature race is the Lady Drivers race with Boort Harness Racing Club president John Campbell saying the club is excited for the race with the stake increased by over $2,000.
"There's going to be ten or 11 excellent ladies drivers, and they've increased the stake from $4,500 to $7,000, so we're very excited for that one," Campbell said.
"The history of the ladies drivers race is pretty interesting.
"In 1977, Boort got permission to run an unofficial ladies' drivers race during a meeting but with no betting.
"But it was a success, and the next year, we got approval to run the first ever official ladies' drivers race."
Bendigo reinswomen driving include Shannon O'Sullivan aboard Tex Goes Bang, Tayla French, Michelle Phillips and Ellen Tormey.
Campbell said the field is stocked with good horses.
"Every race has full fields with eight or more, including three with 11," he said.
"There's a fair few Bendigo horses and drivers competing, so we're hoping to get a few people up from Bendigo.
"We've got good weather, so we're expecting a strong crowd."
Punters will have the luxury of a TABCORP and bookmaker on track.
The first race will be run at 12.30pm, with the last race held at 5.19pm.
Their will be nine categories for fashion of the field.
You can book a luncheon in the sports bar for $30pp by contacting 0427 346 312.
