Castlemaine Gift again a winner with the athletes

Up to $31,500 in prize money was snaffled up by athletes in a successful running of the time-honoured Castlemaine Gift last Sunday.
For the second year in a row, Kevin Brittain won the Men's Gift over 120m with a winning time of 12.32sec to claim the $5,000 winning prize.
Tim Rosen and Kristerfer Kardakovski rounded out the podium places.
In the Women's Gift, Miriam Surares-Jury of Williamstown took out the top spot on the podium with a 13.66sec run.
Kate Walker came in second, and Oliver Barry in third.
Castlemaine Gift organiser Darryl Nettleton said it was a great day all round.
"It was a great success," Nettleton said.
"The weather was good, it was a solid crowd, the racing was great, and people had to dig deep to win.
Always a favourite amongst the athletes, Nettleton said the competitors loved the event.
"We get nothing but accolades from the athletes saying we run arguably the best carnival of the season," he said.
"There's not only cash, but anyone who wins gets local produce of some sort to take home."
Outside the Gifts, Ash Liyanaarachch had a superb day, winning over 70m and 400m in the Men's.
Hailing from Parkdale, Liyanaarachch had won the 70m at the Castlemaine Gift twice before.
Elsewhere, Jacob Densley returns to Terang $2,500 richer after taking out the 300m Master's in 36.18sec.
Cooper Lubeck won the Men's 800m for the second year running, while teenager Chloe Kinnersly from Ballarat won an incredibly tight race in the Women's 400m.
70m Open - Ash Liyanaarachch
120m Master's - Luke Robertson
120m U14 - Zarli Best
120m Women's Gift - Miriam Suares-Jury
120m Men's Gift - Kevin Brittain
120m U18 Boy's - Oscar Kerby
120m U18 Girl's - Macey Hansen
300m Master's - Jacob Densley
400m Restricted - Jarvis Cartledge
400m Men's - Ash Liyanaarachch
400m Women's - Chole Kinnersly
800m Open - Cooper Lubeck
1600m Master's 45+ - Carl McMeel
3200m Open - Liam Hanrahan
Castlemaine Invitation - Declan Gall
