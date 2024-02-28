Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Suns win BDCA Twenty20 flag by four wickets over Square | GALLERY

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 28 2024 - 10:04pm, first published 9:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale-Maristians' victorious BDCA Twenty20 premiership team after beating Golden Square on Wednesday night. Picture by Luke West
Strathdale-Maristians' victorious BDCA Twenty20 premiership team after beating Golden Square on Wednesday night. Picture by Luke West

STRATHDALE-Maristians has regained its status as the Bendigo District Cricket Association's champion Twenty20 team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.