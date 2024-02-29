Locals seek action on 'crappiest play space in Greater Bendigo'

A group of residents have lost patience with Bendigo's council over the state of their local park.
North Bendigo mother Bonnie Campbell said the Prouses Road Recreation Reserve, which is next door to Kalianna Special School, is "full of broken glass, weeds and dead space" and lacks a fence to shield its play area from traffic 10 metres away.
"You never really see anyone parked there using the playground," Ms Campbell told the Advertiser.
"I can't even let my dog off the lead there because she'd get glass in her feet."
Most people Ms Campbell had spoken to had only used the Prouses Road playground once.
"They'd rather travel in the car to somewhere like Lake Weeroona than walk to it, the way that it is," Ms Campbell said.
She is from a new generation of advocates. Yet efforts to see the revitalisation of the reserve date back to at least 2016, and have included several consultation and planning processes.
Fellow advocate for change Sam Kellow, a wellbeing coordinator at Kalianna, has been involved with plans for the park's development - and the creation of an Ironbark Gully Trail, which would link it to other tracks and green spaces - since around 2017.
That year, a six-week public consultation process fed into a concept plan for Ironbark Gully's "public space corridor", which was later adopted by the council.
The plan noted that the Friends of Ironbark Gully Landcare group, who were driving action on the issue, saw "the vacant lot on Prouses Road ... as a critical site that has great potential as a community/health/education facility".
In 2020 the advocates ran a survey that drew more than 300 responses.
Results showed an upgrade was needed to meet community expectations and give a better facility to a low socioeconomic area.
Locals would be more likely to use the park if improvements such as playground fencing, toilets, better security, shared paths and more pleasant landscaping, were made, the survey found.
It also said the reserve had the potential to become a community hub supporting social connectedness, to encourage residents' sense of ownership and to reduce the need for car travel, promoting physical health.
The advocates then commissioned a plan, released in 2021, which laid out the need for a barrier between the playground and road, more green space and optionally, a toilet block, BBQ area, all-ages playground, multipurpose court and cycling pump track.
According to Sam Kellow, "We used to meet at the school, with all kinds of people, including from DELWP and the council."
"But everything went cold during COVID."
Friends of Ironbark Gully committee member Ken Beasley said the creation of the Ironbark Gully Trail was a long-running, complex project that was slowly moving forward with council support and looked likely to get underway this year.
However, a major revamp of the Prouses Road Reserve was another matter.
Mr Beasley acknowledged the financial burden on the City of Greater Bendigo of the more than 160 parks it is responsible for.
But the reserve, "a potential hub at the end of the trail and recreation area for the kids of Kalianna" as well as the rest of the community, could currently claim the title of "crappiest play space in the City of Greater Bendigo".
With all the work that had gone into the project, "it would be nice if the council took on board some of those ideas," Mr Beasley said.
"There's a local park there. Let's make it user friendly"
The council said its parks management policy involves "a strategic hierarchical approach".
Under its policy, the Prouses Road area, which is categorised as a "neighborhood level play space", can attract people from just 500m away, and is entitled only to "basic equipment".
The council's assets manager Brian Westley said the playground had reached the end of its life and the council had allocated $120,000 in the 2023/24 council budget for its renewal, with work scheduled to start "in the coming months".
However, questions about what exactly would be done and whether local residents could hope to see any of their ideas implemented went unanswered by the council.
