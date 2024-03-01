Friends honour life of beloved GP and novelist with writing contest

Friends of a beloved Castlemaine GP who died of cancer have set up a writing prize to honour her "exemplified kindness in all areas of her life".
Dr Kath O'Connor died from ovarian cancer in 2019 at age 48. A keen writer, Dr O'Connor was also a published novelist.
Her memory as a doctor and a writer will now live on with the inaugural Kindness in Health Writing Prize.
The Hush Foundation is running the competition after being approached by some of Dr O'Connor's former colleagues who wanted to do something in memory of their friend.
Dr Richard Mayes worked alongside Dr O'Connor for close to a decade at the Goldfields Medical Group in Castlemaine.
"I think particularly we wanted to find something to celebrate her legacy in the community," he said.
"She was a really strong member of the community, not just a GP working in a clinic (but) loved by all."
Dr Mayes said Dr O'Connor's commitment to her patients was inspiring.
"I think when she got sick there was a real drive for people to care for her as much as she had cared for her own," he said.
Chair and CEO of Hush Foundation Professor Catherine Crock said while she did not know Dr O'Connor in life, she has seen the impact the Castlemaine doctor had in her community.
"Kath had, from what I heard about her, such a kindness - and the ethos of kindness in her professional life but also in her personal life," she said.
"Richard and Lucy (Mayes) suggested that this is a beautiful story telling link with what the Hush Foundation is already doing and the way we like to involve authors to tell their stories."
The writing competition was a natural way to honour a woman who wrote two novels, one posthumously, Professor Crock said.
The written works need to be up to or less than 1000 words and follow the theme 'Kindness in Healthcare' and can be fiction, non-fiction or poetry.
The works must also be original and unpublished. The winner will take out a $650 prize while second place will get $350.
Written submissions into the competition could be compiled in a book.
Both Dr Mayes and Professor Crock wanted to see as many people as possible enter into the competition.
Entries for the writing competition run until March 31.
