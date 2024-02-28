Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

State government failing to plan for regional population boom

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
February 28 2024 - 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People are flooding into Victoria's inner regions from Melbourne's outer fringes, but the government is planning for the majority of the state's growth to happen in those suburbs.
People are flooding into Victoria's inner regions from Melbourne's outer fringes, but the government is planning for the majority of the state's growth to happen in those suburbs.

A senior economist has criticised the state government for investing in Melbourne's suburban fringe when data shows residents flooding from the outer suburbs into regional Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.