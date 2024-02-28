'What isn't there?' Couches, cupboards dumped at historic site

This Sunday, Annie Maraldo and a group of like-minded locals will be pulling on their gloves and wrangling rubbish in Long Gully - and they won't be the only ones.
Like community groups all over the country, Ironbark Gully Friends Landcare, which Ms Maraldo is part of, will once again swing into action for Clean Up Australia Day on March 3.
The Landcare group's target this year is Parks Victoria's 'Comet Shaft, KK Shaft and Comet Diggings area'.
"It's a historical and cultural site," Ms Maraldo, the clean-up's organiser, says.
The area, which stretches from just behind St Peter's Primary School in Fenton Street to Havilah Road, is not in good condition.
"What isn't there?," Ms Maraldo says. "There are couches and cupboards and I think an old bike."
While the group is "more involved with revegetation" than rubbish collection, they have answered the Clean Up Australia call every year for the last several years.
"We've got a lot of regulars," Ms Maraldo says, "And usually we get quite a few locals for whatever site we've chosen."
Because of the terrain, which is "very much up hill and down dale" and full of "bits of shrubbery you have to work your way around," the cleanup is not recommended for kids.
But there are no shortage of other events around Bendigo, which will run for an hour or two this Sunday.
They include a bush cleanup followed by a barbecue at Plumridge Track Nature Conservation Reserve in White Hills, and working bees at Violet St Primary in Ironbark, outside the engineering department at La Trobe Uni in Flora Hill, around Lake Tom Thumb in Eaglehawk, at the Bendigo Creek Streamside Reserve at White Hills and at the Axedale community garden.
For the Ironbark group, the events are usually good spirited affairs.
"Everyone's really happy to do it. You only get people who are happy to muck in," Ms Maraldo said.
"And when we tally up the amount of junk and everything we've taken out of the landscape, it's quite satisfying."
She foresees the two-hour working bee, from 9am, should see a significant result.
"Those things that have been dumped are right beside the track where people walk daily," she said.
"It will make a very visible difference."
