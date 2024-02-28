For sale? Vacant site near Spotlight could soon hit the market

A grassy slice of land overlooking one of Ironbark's busiest intersections could soon be sold as the City of Greater Bendigo considers offloading unneeded property.
53 Eaglehawk Road is one of eight pieces of land the council is considering parting with.
The council does not currently have a use for the hilly, 3500 square metre site next to Spotlight and a Salvation Army op shop.
It has asked for community feedback before it decides whether to call in real estate agents.
The Bendigo Advertiser called a property expert to get a sense of who might be interested in buying the parcel of land.
"I think it's most likely we would see an extension to one of the existing [nearby] buildings," Travis Hurst from Colliers said.
"Or we might see a fresh development on that land that would incorporate a major national retailer."
The land is zoned for business use, not residential.
Mr Hurst was not sure what potential buyers might want to do about the sharp slope that defines the site.
They could consider digging into the hill and set up a retaining wall, or consider undercroft parking, Mr Hurst said.
"It might depend on what the council would let them do, and what sort of set-backs their building would need from the road," he said.
"It's a good question. It might depend on who buys it."
This map shows the location and size of each piece of land the council might sell:
Most of the eight pieces of land that could go on sale are in residential areas.
That does not mean there are no other sites that could appeal to businesses.
The council is considering selling 11 Carolyn Way in Maiden Gully.
That 2750 square metres of land is directly behind a proposed supermarket complex and across the road from Maiden Gully Primary School.
"It's zoned 'commercial one' so it is definitely going to be some sort of business, if the council sells it," Mr Hurst said.
The council is asking people to have their say on whether to sell all eight of the properties.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said people had until April 3 to make submissions.
"Council will not make any decision on the potential sales until all community comments have been considered," she said.
Cr Metcalf said the council might no longer be of use but wanted public input.
"The city may sell them by private treaty, public auction or other arrangement with the proceeds of any sale to be set aside and used for future strategic land purchases," she said.
Greater Bendigo's property team manages 1500 assets valued at more than $600 million.
To give feedback on the eight properties that could go on sale, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.