Returning Buckell races to third Caps Cup victory

ISAAC Buckell capped last Thursday night's return to track cycling by winning the David Capuano Memorial Wheelrace (3000m) for a third time.
The Caps Cup was first raced in 1994 and is one of the most sought-after wheelrace wins in the Bendigo and District Cycling Club season.
Back at the Tom Flood Sports Centre for the first time in the 2023-24 season, Buckell started the Caps Cup off the 10m mark.
A 7 1/2 lap showdown is traditionally dominated by the backmarkers and it was so again.
As the bell sounded it was scratch riders Curtis Harrison and Nate Hadden who led the charge as Buckell was in striking distance.
As the field approached 250m to go it was Buckell who was able to make his way through a gap and then sprint clear.
Buckell achieved a hat-trick of Caps Cup wins as Hadden fought on to be second ahead of this season's club track champion in Josh Clarke.
The talented Haylee Jack was fourth.
The Caps Cup is unique in that the Capuano family award prizemoney to the fifth placegetter as David racked up many fifth placings in wheelraces across Victoria and Tasmania.
This year's fifth placegetter was Toby McCaig, second son of David's great mate, Rik.
David's father, Alan, the long-time lap board operator at the club's racing was trackside and presented the Cup and prizemoney.
After not racing track for so long Buckell was rapt with his form.
"I was not too sure how I would go first-up," Buckell said.
"I have been doing a fair amount of mountain bike riding of a Thursday night with a group.
"It's not racing, just a lot of run.
"I thought about having a go at track again and tonight it just happened to be the Caps Cup.
"It's a great race to be part of.
"It's a really hard grind from the gun to the finish.
"The pace is on and never lets up, but it's a lot of fun."
Buckell's night began with victory in the A-grade, 12-lap motor pace.
Nate Hadden led at the bell as Toby McCaig took charge of the chasing pack.
Buckell swooped near 200m to go and passed Hadden in the final straight to take honours.
This week Buckell will be back on the mountain bike for some downhill riding in Queenstown, New Zealand.
A goal is the Gravity Enduro round at Mount Beauty.
The MG Bendigo female rider of the night award went to Hayley Jack, whose fourth placing in the Caps Cup was a great sign in the lead-up to her nationals campaign.
The in-form teen will race in the under-19 class at Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.
Racing for the seniors began with the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace.
Hayley Clarke put in a great ride to win the 1000m contest from Amber Kelly, Leshae Maddern and Hope Harnetty.
Finale to the night was a 40-lap Madison in which Curtis Harrison and Jacob Larson scored 23 points to be the number one team.
Runners-up were Isaac Buckell and Sam O'Dea, 20; as Nate Hadden and Brett Williams put in a great effort to score 15 points and be third.
Highs of the junior program were the Colin Fitzgerald Wheelraces sponsored by the 1980 Moscow Olympian and one of Bendigo's best cyclists through the 70s and 80s.
The under 11-13 race of 1000m was won by Marcus Leske.
The talented Toby Jelbart won the under 15-17 final.
