Returning Buckell races to third Caps Cup victory

By Nathan Dole
February 28 2024 - 11:24am
David Capuano Memorial Wheelrace placegetters Haylee Jack, Josh Clarke, Isaac Buckell, Nate Hadden and Toby McCaig flank Alan Capuano.
ISAAC Buckell capped last Thursday night's return to track cycling by winning the David Capuano Memorial Wheelrace (3000m) for a third time.

