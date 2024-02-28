Bendigo kayakers golden day at Victoria Sprint Championships

The Bendigo Academy of Sport Kayaking Squad continues to dominate with another fantastic showing, this time at the Victoria Sprint State Championships.
Held in Nagambie, the squad won 13 golds following its success at the recent Whitewater National Championships.
The small but determined team certainly made its mark, with Toby Sexton, Sophie Hughes, Seb Carter, and Elyshia Isaac all securing gold medals.
Up to 80 competitors from a dozen clubs competed in the 67 event Championships, racing in K1, K2 and K4 over distances of 100, 200 and 500 metres.
The Bendigo Academy squad has placed a big focus on team boat training, and it paid off in spades with plenty of impressive results.
It was a great learning experience for the squad, who were out of their comfort zone but managed to come together and work well as a group.
Hughes had a fantastic day, winning all her singles races and securing another gold with Isaac in the K2 200.
She also claimed four silvers, including two with coach James Humphry.
Just as successful was Sexton, who won five golds in the K2 doubles.
Two of which were with Seb Carter in the under-16s and the others with Isaac in the mixed K2 under-18.
Other impressive results included Claudia Hamilton and Carol Hanna paddling well, resulting in two silvers in the under-18s K4.
Alastair Hughes won three silvers in the under-14s and was paired with the squad's youngest member, Saige Amour (12), to paddle a quick 200 in the under-14 mixed K2.
Focus now turns towards marathons for most, but for Sexton and Hughes, their next assignment is the National Sprints Championships in Sydney.
