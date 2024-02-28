Cyclists pursue Champion of Champions title on track

THE Champion of Champions title is up for grabs at Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.
Top 26 points-scorers across this season's wheelrace finals qualify for the 2000m showdown sponsored by Smart Loans Finance Brokers.
A tally of 69 points has Bryce Nicholls and Toby McCaig tied at the top of the list.
Castlemaine-based Nicholls has racked up plenty of wins this season and McCaig's ability to regularly feature in the top four is a highlight.
Next best in the points race are Zaren Fong Sutton, 35; and the talented Haylee Jack, 34 points, who will race for Victoria at the upcoming track nationals in Brisbane.
Club track champion Josh Clark is in great form.
Others who could make their mark in this final include Nate Hadden, Sam O'Dea, Jade Maddern, Milana Freer, Hope Harnetty, and Jack Ketterer.
There will be a wheelrace for those not in the Champion of Champions final.
Thursday night's racing at the Barnard Street venue begins with the juniors at 6.30pm.
First up for seniors will be the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m) about 7.30pm.
Finale to the night will be the A-grade 20-lap challenge.
It's free entry for spectators.
A GROUP of 27 athletes has qualified for Thursday night's running of the George Flack Final (1000m) at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Bendigo.
The Flack final caps the 37th edition of the distance series held in conjunction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing at the Barnard Street venue.
Organised by Bendigo Athletic Club, the final also honours long-time series sponsor George Flack, who has done so much for athletics over many decades.
The top 20 points scorers after 10 heats run across various distances have qualified for the final.
Jack Norris from Bendigo Harriers scored 97 points to be a runaway winner of the series aggregate.
Joint runners-up were Harriers' Rebecca Anfuso and Bendigo Athletic Club's Kyle Hilson on 75 points.
Those to have qualified for the 2 1/2 lap final run under the handicap system include the experienced Greg Hilson, BAC president Justine Babitsch; Katie and Renae Graham, Rebecca Soulsby, and four-time Paralympian Tim Sullivan.
It will be a big chase for backmarker Kade McCay when the race is run about 7.15pm.
Finalists for the George Flack Final (1000m) and season aggregate scores:
Club legend - BAC Bendigo Athletic Club, BH Bendigo Harriers, Eh Eaglehawk, Uni. Bendigo University.
Jack Norris, BH 97; Rebecca Anfuso, BH 75; Kyle Hilson, BAC 75; Renae Graham, BAC 70; Andrew Snell, Uni. 65; Mitch Fitzgerald, Uni. 64; James Harper, 63 Uni.; Keelan McInerney, BH 61; Preston Anfuso, BH 57; Aaron Norton, BAC 57; Greg Hilson, BAC 55; Kade McCay, BH 51; Katie Graham 50, BAC; Charlotte Carr, BAC 48; Tim Sullivan, Eh 47; Rebecca Soulsby, BH 45; Justine Babitsch, BAC 45; Geoff Williamson, Uni. 45; Geoff Jordan, BH 45; Chloe Jackson, BAC 43; Emily Harris, BH 40; Alirah Norton, BAC 40; Kevin Shanahan, BAC 35; Jason Carter, Uni. 33; Patrick Allen, Uni. 25; Kelvin Niblett, Uni. 25; April Wainwright, Uni. 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.