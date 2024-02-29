This six month old five bedroom home exudes sophistication

Nestled in a serene setting, this six-month-old contemporary residence exudes freshness and sophistication.
"Tucked away from the street, both the front and rear yards present a canvas of possibilities, inviting the imagination to explore the potential for additional amenities like sheds, pools, or even a tennis or basketball court," said agent Michael Brooks.
"Impeccably crafted to the highest standards, the house greets you with a majestic entrance, where a panoramic window offers glimpses into the expansive rear yard."
The main bedroom, which is adorned with dual walk-in robes, beckons with its opulent ensuite, boasting a double vanity and a freestanding bathtub for moments of luxurious indulgence.
"Adjacent to this sanctuary is a versatile space that doubles as a study or a third living area, catering to the diverse needs of modern living."
Another bedroom, strategically positioned off the entrance hall, provides the ideal nursery setting.
Designed with a homestead-style layout, the remaining three bedrooms reside harmoniously at one end of the abode, each adorned with ample walk-in robes. One of these bedrooms enjoys the convenience of a full ensuite, perfectly suited for guests or accommodating multi-generational living arrangements.
"This section of the residence also hosts a well-appointed bathroom, a powder room, and a spacious living area with seamless access to the rear yard."
At the opposite end of the home, an impressive open-plan kitchen, living, and dining space awaits, adorned with lofty cathedral ceilings that bathe the area in natural light.
This inviting space connects with the outdoor entertaining area and backyard, "promising endless opportunities for indoor-outdoor living."
The home also has a thoughtfully designed laundry/mudroom, complete with its own bathroom and ample storage, adding to the functionality of the home.
Outside, there are mature natives and a picturesque creek at the rear of the property, offering a tranquil retreat amidst nature's embrace.
"In summary, this contemporary abode embodies the epitome of modern luxury, where every detail is meticulously crafted to create a haven of comfort and style."
