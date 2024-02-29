Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

This six month old five bedroom home exudes sophistication

By House of the Week
February 29 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This six month old five bedroom home exudes sophistication
This six month old five bedroom home exudes sophistication

5 BED | 4 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 20 Agora Place, Junortoun
  • $1,300,000
  • LAND: 3.45 acres
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Michael Brooks 0418 135 444
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Nestled in a serene setting, this six-month-old contemporary residence exudes freshness and sophistication.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.