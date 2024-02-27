Keilor defeat Vic Country at Harry Trott to end three-peat quest

Gunning for a three-peat in the Victorian Veterans B Grade grand final, Victoria Country took on Keilor on Sunday at Harry Trott Oval.
Unfortunately Vic Country were unable to defend its crown going down in a thriller.
On a low, slow wicket, Keilor had no hesitation in winning the toss and batting first in the 36-over contest.
Keilor scored consistently throughout, reaching 2-86 at the halfway point.
Off-spinner Daryl Rooks picked up the two wickets as Vic Country looked to take the pace off the ball.
Elvis Kliman, with his 43 retired not out claimed man-of-the-match honours.
After the drinks break, Keilor added another 107 runs at a run ball, finishing on 6/193 with a consistent-looking scorecard.
Kliman (43 retired not out), Venebles (26), McManus (19), Mazcovski (17), Wynhum (24), Panaia (15), Graham (16) and Reeves (18 not out) all got starts.
Disaster struck for Vic Country second ball after the first ball went to the fence.
Opener Brian Knight had one stay low and bowled him.
Vic Country was always right in the game, with the score at the halfway point also 2-86.
Opener Daryl Rooks retired on 41 (53 balls), and Craig Green, 26 (30 balls), had the scoreboard ticking over.
With Ross Brown 19 off 24 balls, Ian Clemens 35 off 30 balls and Travis Beck 36 from 38 balls all making solid contributions.
It left Vic Country well placed at 4/158 off 29 overs, needing just under a run a ball.
Wickets then fell steadily, with Richard Murphy (1) and Rob Williams (4) both bowled, and after Beck was run out, the Bloods still needed 12 off two overs with the score at 8/182.
Six runs from over 35 left six to win from the final over.
However, Neil Phillips 5 and Jim Geltch 9 were both run-out, and the score remained at 188 all out after 35.4 overs.
"It was yet another great game with Keilor and two very evenly matched teams," Victoria Country captain Craig Green said,
"Having the runs on the board in a close game always creates great pressure on the side batting second.
"To the credit of Keilor, they batted brilliantly on a tricky pitch, and that score was probably 30 runs over par.
"We fought hard, but they were just too good on the day.
"We are hoping that with our play during the season and such a close finish, Vic Country will be promoted to Veterans 50+ A Grade next season."
