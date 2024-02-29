Outstanding renovated miner's cottage in central location

This outstanding home is in a very desirable central location.
Fully renovated in the relatively recent past, the work was completed to a very high standard.
The end result is a home with its charming period styling retained but an outward appearance like it's almost new.
Some of the retained period features include the dado boards, stained glass doors, the overmantle, picture rails, French doors, a feature old red brick fire place with heater, and Baltic pine ceilings.
Meanwhile the improvements include a new bathroom, a new kitchen, and new internal Luxaflex blinds, along with very nice light fittings, sensor lights, security doors, and a water tank with pump. Additionally, the front verandah has new awnings.
The layout includes an open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors which take you out to new Spanline rear decking with a view over the equally-charming low-maintenance rear garden.
The separate lounge, between the bedrooms and the kitchen, opens to a lovely courtyard at the side with an extendable Luxaflex awning.
The home also has a split-system reverse-cycle air conditioner, and a solid fuel heater, plus rooftop solar.
There's also a new garage (with a concrete floor and power) which is accessed via the electronic front gates, plus a garden shed out the back.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.